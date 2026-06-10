The Biggest Titans Weakness That Still Hasn't Been Addressed at OTAs

If you made a list of the biggest needs for the Tennessee Titans at the end of the 2025 season, you would probably see that the team has added to most of those spots. The Titans clearly made it a priority to improve Cam Ward's weapons while also strengthening the defense.

However, it's impossible to fix everything in one offseason after going 3-14. As a result, there's one spot that worries me more than any other, and with OTAs almost over, it hasn't been fixed yet.

Swing Tackle Spot Still Extremely Questionable

Tennessee Titans guard Kobe Baynes (76) and tackle Rasheed Miller (62) run drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. Miller is a rookie free agent. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans have had a revolving door at tackle over the last decade. At least, the starters should be okay, as Dan Moore Jr. and J.C. Latham are serviceable at left and right tackle, respectively. However, there is not really any tackle you'd feel comfortable about behind those two.

Right now, the Titans' backup tackles are Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Austin Deculus, Ryan Hayes, Aamil Wagner, and Rasheed Miller. I like the potential of Wagner and Miller, but they're 2026 undrafted free agents- do you really want to rely on a rookie UDFA in a pinch?

Deculus, meanwhile, has more experience, but was legitimately graded as one of the worst tackles in the league in 2025. PFF gave Deculus a dreadful 36.5 grade in 2025, which ranked 89th out of 89 qualified tackles. Sure, Deculus could be better in a new system, but again, not the safest option.

Crenshaw-Dickson made the team as a UDFA last year, so maybe he can take step forward this summer and become a reliable sixth lineman. But, again, not the safest option.

Possible Solutions

Tennessee Titans tackle Rasheed Miller (62) goes against tackle Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson (78) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most likely outcome is probably for one of the young guys to step up and claim the spot. Many people feel like Wagner in particular should have been drafted, so if he plays up to his potential, he can be a solid player. It's also possible the team just rolls with Deculus because of his experience and hopes 2025 was just a fluke.

What if none of the current options do enough? There are a few interesting names still available as free agents. Cam Robinson, Jack Conklin, Taylor Decker, and Jonah Williams are some tackles with plenty of experience that could be had. None of those players, at this point, would be great options, but they can all hold their own still.

The other options are the trade market and waiting to see if any interesting players get cut later this summer. There will likely be some interesting tackles who get cut by other teams, so expect the Titans to keep eyes open.