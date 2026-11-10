Titans Trade Amani Hooker: What Defensive Fire Sale Means for Robert Saleh's Future in Tennessee

We've said it time and time again prior to the NFL trade deadline: Expect the unexpected, and nobody gets hurt. The Tennessee Titans moving franchise legend Jeffery Simmons prior to Week 8 should've signaled that nothing was sacred for this 1-7 team in their current state.

Today, the Titans proved that off-the-cuff mindset once more. After reports all week that suggested Tennessee wouldn't move S Amani Hooker, Tom Pelissero delivered the news that the team had done just that. Hooker is a Buffalo Bill, and the Titans are one second-rounder. Tennessee sent a fifth in return.

On the surface, this is the continuation of a defensive fire sale lit by moving Simmons; another sign of the times that Tennessee is ready to hit the rebuild button once again and go full-force with young talent over the next few years of football.

But there's an obvious catch. Robert Saleh is in his first year as head coach, and was meant to not only usher in a better defense, but a better result. The Titans' aforementioned record is evidence that the latter has been a failure up to this point.

With Simmons and Hooker now both gone, what is being said about Saleh's future in Nashville?

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh looks on during overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A subtle tell about Robert Saleh's timeline with Titans

Moving off Simmons was one thing, but at the price of two first-round picks (as well as a fourth), it would've been hard to blame Tennessee for turning that offer down. It's a future-changing haul.

Hooker's return is also impressive, but it isn't quite as mind-boggling as what Simmons brought in. On top of that, Hooker - who was drafted by the Titans alongside Simmons in 2019 - was very clearly the team's resident, remaining leader with Simmons gone.

Saleh's own defensive unit is now the team's most listless. DE Jacob Martin, who was brought in this offseason, is about the only nationally-relevant playmaker remaining therein. Question marks are still floating over the heads of CB Alontae Taylor, DL John Franklin-Myers, and others.

That means there's a question mark over Saleh's own head, too. Clearly, the Titans believe in his vision on the sidelines to some degree. But that same front office has already proven their ability to cull out a coach that isn't working. Brian Callahan was fired in less than a season and a half.

Undeniable deals or a sign of the times?

Maybe the Titans received two deals that they simply couldn't refuse, and things are progressing as normal for Saleh up to this point. However, two trades within his unit (arguably his two best players), seems to signal that there's some reaching going on over Saleh's head.

He'll undoubtedly have the rest of this season and some of the 2027 campaign to prove himself, but the more trades the Titans make - especially on defense - the clearer it becomes that there's an effort being made to preserve this franchise in the far future.

Another reset in every capacity isn't out of the question, and if any judgement can be gleaned about Saleh from these moves, it's that he's about as safe as Callahan was if Tennessee keeps losing.