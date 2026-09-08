Setting the Bar for a Successful Titans Season: How Many Wins Does Robert Saleh Need?

The 2026 regular season begins in just five days for the Tennessee Titans. After a hot-button offseason full of developments for Tennessee, the dust has seemingly settled ahead of Sunday's matchup with the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is looking to get off to a 1-0 start as the shot-caller in Nashville.

Past a Week 1 victory over a beatable Jets team, just how many wins does Saleh need for his inaugural run to go down as an objective success? There are a handful of individual boxes that need to be checked - Cam Ward improving and consistency from the secondary aren't the least of those.

But through a larger lens, Titans fans aren't likely to celebrate another three-win season, no matter who is at the head of the pack. As veteran DT Solomon Thomas said just yesterday, Tennessee is trying to win right now.

So what should that look like?

Setting the bar for Saleh's first season in Tennessee

Toward the beginning of the preseason, we predicted that the Titans would finish 6-11 in Saleh's opening year. Not only does that still feel achievable (if not slightly optimistic), but it serves as a solid floor for what Tennessee should be this year.

Six wins would double the tally of both Brian Callahan seasons. At the same time, that total would lay the groundwork for Saleh's tenure going forward, as it assumes a few key developments move in the right direction for the Titans.

You have to think Ward kept climbing given that doubled metric. Not only that, but the offense as a whole will have to punch up to compete in the AFC South. Seeing C.J. Stroud and Trevor Lawrence each twice a year means Tennessee has to keep up or be left behind.

Six wins is ideal for the Titans... for now

Six wins isn't the be-all end-all for Saleh in Nashville, of course, but it'd certainly be a statement from Tennessee's head coach that the team is finally on the uptick.

The goal is to get back to the playoffs, and eventually the Super Bowl. Some folks may scoff at that sentiment, but that's why we're all here to begin with. A nasty rebuild like the one the Titans have undergone in recent years can make you forget that.

Go 6-11 now and shoot for the Wild Card next year. It's still a slow, rational climb that way, although Tennessee would be elevated from the NFL's ground floor in Saleh's first year out. That feels like the balance he needs to strike to fully get this franchise headed in a promising direction.