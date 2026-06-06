Titans Linebackers: What to Know About Each Player on the Roster

The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for mandatory minicamp and the end of OTAs. We're getting closer and closer to actual football, and we've learned quite a bit about the Titans already.

New head coach Robert Saleh is already making his mark on the defense. The coach brought in a ton of new faces on that side of the ball. One of the most exciting new defenders is linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who was drafted in the second round in 2026. Hill should compete for a starting spot next to Cedric Gray, who was one of the biggest standouts of the 2025 season.

Today, let's get more familiar with the linebacker room and learn something about each linebacker on the roster.

Cedric Gray

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) wraps up on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I mentioned above, Gray was awesome in 2025. The linebacker racked up 164 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and one sack. Gray easily led the Titans in tackles and was one of the few reliable pieces on defense.

Gray will start again in 2026 and could be earning himself a massive extension soon. He needs to prove he can be a little better in coverage, but I feel comfortable with Gray going forward.

Anthony Hill Jr.

Tennessee Titans second round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) speaks to the media after the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, May 1, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans drafted Anthony Hill Jr. in the second round this year. Hill was widely thought of as the second or third-best linebacker in this class, so the Titans were able to select him at a good spot. Hill did everything for the Texas Longhorns, excelling in coverage and being a sure tackler.

Hill looks like a long-term starter for the Titans. He has the speed to cover across the field and isn't afraid to meet ball carriers at the line of scrimmage. If Hill plays up to his potential, the middle of the Titans' defense will be in very good shape.

Cody Barton

Cody Barton will probably be the most affected by the drafting of Hill. Barton joined the Titans on a three-year deal last year, but I think it's fair to say he underachieved in his first year. Barton struggled in coverage but was also one of the worst-graded linebackers in the league in run defense.

Barton is a solid veteran presence and the Titans may keep him around for depth purposes, but I'd be surprised if he started again in 2026. Gray and Hill are just younger, faster, and more athletic, so it makes sense to let them play together and get acclimated.

James Williams Sr.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) and linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) celebrate sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Williams originally joined the Titans as a seventh-round pick in 2024. The Miami product has managed to stick around due to his versatility and special teams prowess, and I think that will be the case in 2026 as well.

Williams entered the league as a safety, but switched to linebacker. Because he can play safety, nickel, or linebacker, the Titans would be wise to keep him around. Versatility is good, and the Titans need all the depth they can get on defense.

Mohamoud Diabate

The Titans signed Diabate to a one-year deal this offseason. Diabate should compete for one of the top backup spots at middle linebacker after spending three seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Diabate has 18 starts in his three-year NFL career, so he has some valuable experience.

In 2025, Diabate was much better as a run defender than he was in pass coverage. It will be interested to see if Diabate and Barton both make the roster. I think Gray and Hill are the starters, with Williams as a quality backup. It will be interesting to see if Diabate can leap Barton in the pecking order.

Dorian Mausi

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dorian Mausi (54) congratulates Houston Texans kicker Matthew Wright (42) on his game-winning field goal at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mausi went undrafted in 2025 and quickly caught on with the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Vikings cut Mausi near the start of the 2025 season, and the Titans brought him in. Mausi ended up playing in 17 games for the Titans in 2025, mostly on special teams.

It will be interesting to see how many linebackers the team keeps. I think it will be hard to keep Mausi around due to Williams' presence, and I'm not sure how many special teamers John Fassel is going to need.

Sean Brown

Brown is one of three undrafted free agents the Titans have added at linebacker. The fact that the team added three quality UDFAs here tells me they may not be in love with their depth at linebacker.

Brown is an interesting one. The NC State product was likely on pace to be a mid-round draft pick before an injury took away most of his 2025 campaign. Still, the linebacker racked up 225 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and five sacks in his career. He's undersized, but he has good speed and instincts. He needs to have a standout summer.

Mani Powell

Mani Powell stuffed the stat sheet for Purdue in 2025. The linebacker racked up 110 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks. In total, Powell collected 174 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in college.

I like Powell because he's shown to offer a little bit of pass rush. The linebacker is a solid tackler and run defender and his athleticism makes me think he could be another useful special teamer. Like with Brown, it'll be an uphill battle.

Shad Banks Jr.

Shad Banks Jr. is the final UDFA linebacker the Titans brought in. I think Banks may have the best shot to make the final roster as a rookie. Banks is slightly undersized, but he's very athletic and can really cover. In 2025 alone, Banks came down with three interceptions and two pass breakups.

In total, Banks racked up 208 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and four interceptions in college with TCU and UTSA.