Unfortunately for Tennessee Titans fans, we're at the time of the season where the offseason is becoming more interesting than the regular season with a playoff spot nowhere in sight.

After the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 on Monday, the Titans moved from No. 2 in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft to the top pick. The Chargers were the last standing winless team up to that point; now they share a league-low 1-8 record with Tennessee and Miami.

Currently, the Titans possess the top pick in the draft due to their strength in schedule.

Titans' chance for top pick only gets better with a loss

As of Friday, Tennessee currently has a 48% chance of clinching the No. 1 pick and a 94% chance of having a top-five pick, according to the A to Z Sports Playoff Predictor. The technology approximates teams' chances of making the playoffs and the probability of clinching the top draft pick.

For example, if the Titans miraculously win out the remainder of the season, the site approximates they would have a 41% chance of making the playoffs. On the contrary, if the Titans lose out, their chances for the No. 1 pick rise to 99% odds, especially with the Colts and Texans on their schedule also sitting at the bottom of the AFC standings.

On Sunday, the Titans travel to Dallas to face off against the Cowboys, who stand at 4-6, which is second in the NFC East behind the 5-3-1 New York Giants. Although the Cowboys currently have a losing record, they're still in the race for a division title.

If Tennessee loses to the Cowboys and Dallas goes on to win their division, it will benefit their strength of schedule when settling tiebreakers with the other teams with the same record at the end of the season. Interestingly enough, the Titans have already lost to the Giants, because they play all NFC East opponents this season.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jevon Holland (8) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) as cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) defends during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So far this year, Tennessee has lost to three division leaders: the Bengals, Jaguars and Giants. If the season ended today, all three teams would make the playoffs. According to the 2026 Playoff Picture on NFL.com, the Browns, another team the Titans lost to, would have the Wild Card spot.

Although a loss to Dallas would be another defeat added to the tally, it certainly wouldn't be the worst outcome for the Titans with the playoffs falling out of reach this late into the season. Later this season, Tennessee has to play the AFC South-leading Jaguars again, and the Steelers, who currently have the sixth seed in the AFC. Pittsburgh is still trailing Cincinnati for the AFC North title spot.

There's a legitimate chance the Bengals, Steelers, Browns and Jaguars make the playoffs in the AFC. Currently, the Giants are most likely to win the NFC East and earn a playoff berth. The upcoming Cowboys and Commanders still have an outside shot at making the postseason.

The Titans have lost to a litany of solid teams, and in a roundabout way, continuing that trend could secure them a generational talent at the top spot.