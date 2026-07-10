A Tennessee Titans Defender Who is Flying Under the Radar Before Training Camp

The 2025 season was one to forget for the Tennessee Titans, as the team posted an abysmal 3-14 record and won just one game at home.

Despite tallying their fourth straight season with double-digit losses in 2025, the Titans had some young players impress and showcase that they could be future impact players.

Edge rusher Jaylen Harrell was one of them, but somehow, he's flying under the radar ahead of training camp in a few weeks.

Why Jaylen Harrell Deserves a Spot on the Titans Roster

Harrell ended the 2025 season on a high note. Despite being in a rotational role on the Titans' defensive line, the Michigan product tallied five sacks in the final five games and was constantly in the backfield making plays.

The 24-year-old was also a solid contributor on special teams, logging 228 snaps on multiple special teams' units.

Entering training camp in 2026, Harrell is fighting for a roster spot. Jermaine Johnson, Keldric Faulk, and Femi Oladejo figure to be Tennessee's top three edge rushers, though Faulk should also see some snaps on the interior.

Depending on how many edge defenders the Titans take on the initial 53-man, Harrell will look to snag one of the final spots in the position group, and it would be disappointing if he didn't make the roster. Harrell showed in 2025 that he can be a solid rotational pass rusher, and though Jacob Martin can also play that role, Harrell is younger and provides more upside.

Nevertheless, the Titans could roster Harrell and Martin, and head coach Robert Saleh can find a way to fit both into his diverse pass-rushing packages. A rotation of Johnson, Faulk, Oladejo, Harrell, and Martin would keep Tennessee's edge rushers fresh and provide a nice blend of pass-rushing explosiveness and run-stuffing prowess.

Overall, Harrell may not be ready to take on a starting role, but the 2024 seventh-round pick deserves the opportunity to carry his momentum from 2025 into this season and have a role on Tennessee's defensive line.