53-Man Titans Roster Prediction After Minicamp, Including One Trade

The Tennessee Titans completed their offseason program on Wednesday. The team had a two-day mandatory minicamp this week, and now they'll get about a month to rest and recharge. We should know the full training camp schedule soon.

Quite a bit about this team was learned during OTAs, and then minicamp gave us even more info. Now, as we prepare for the dead period and training camp, let's see how minicamp changed the final roster projection.

Tennessee Titans quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (10) and Cam Ward (1) throw on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback (2): Cam Ward, Mitchell Trubisky

Much was made about Cam Ward's performance during OTAs, so thankfully, the young passer bounced back at minicamp. The hope now is that Ward can keep building positive momentum as we approach the season and then take a big step forward in 2026.

Mitchell Trubisky has been awesome this summer and is clearly QB2. I don't see the team keeping three, especially considering neither Will Levis nor Hendon Hooker have been very impressive. Hooker could still be kept on the practice squad, and I'm officially going to predict a Levis trade.

Cut: Hendon Hooker; Trade: Will Levis

Running Back (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Nic Singleton, Michael Carter

I don't think minicamp changed this room at all. As Robert Saleh said, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears are the bellcows, and Nic Singleton should factor in more as the season progresses. Michael Carter made a nice one-handed catch at minicamp and his experience playing for Saleh gives him an edge.

Cut: Julius Chestnut, Kalel Mullings

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver (6): Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Xavier Restrepo

I can't talk enough about this wide receiver room. Tate, Robinson, Ridley, Ayomanor, and Dike are obviously locked in. It's that final spot that everybody is wondering about, and there are legitimately several guys worthy of it.

In my last projection, I had seven receivers making the roster. I just don't think that happens now because there's so much competition elsewhere. If I'm going off of minicamp, I don't see how Restrepo isn't the final receiver. He was the most productive receiver off the offseason and to top it off, made maybe the best catch of the summer on Wednesday.

Cut: Tyren Montgomery, Hank Beatty, Bryce Oliver, K.J. Osborn, Lance McCutcheon. Courtney Jackson, Mason Kinsey

Tight End (4): Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson, Jaren Kanak

This is another position group I don't see any changes in right now. Helm and Bellinger will be heavily involved, and both made several catches over the offseason. Granson had a few good days as well, and he's solid veteran depth. I still think Kanak makes it as a seventh-round rookie, but I'd like to see more from him at camp and in the preseason.

David Martin-Robinson has stuck around for a couple of seasons now, but I don't see a path for him this year.

Cut: David Martin-Robinson, Joel Wilson

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) gets in position during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, JC Latham, Cordell Volson, Pat Coogan, Fernando Carmona, Aamil Wagner

At this point, I feel good about four of the five spots. The only question remaining is the right guard spot, and that could go a number of different ways. Jackson Slater and Cordell Volson seem to be the most likely candidates.

I still think Coogan and Carmona make it, I have UDFA Aamil Wagner making it as the only backup tackle, but I still think the team needs to make an outside addition here. I don't think Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson or Austin Deculus are the answer either. Andre James was just added so I haven't seen enough to feel confident in keeping him around.

Cut: Andre James, Garrett Dellinger, Drew Moss, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Austin Deculus, Ryan Hayes, Rasheed Miller

Interior Defensive Line (5): Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott, Jackie Marshall

This is the deepest group on the team and it's really hard to see any changes here. I think the top four are locks, and Marshall is probably close to one, considering how Robert Saleh likes having a deep stable of linemen.

Cut: Cam Horsley, Timmy Horne, Jalyn Holmes

Tennessee Titans defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) puts on his helmet during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive End/EDGE (5): Jermaine Johnson II, Keldric Faulk, Femi Oladejo, Jacob Martin, Jaylen Harrell

Again, we have a group that I don't see any changes in yet. Johnson, Faulk, and Oladejo are roster locks, and Martin is pretty close to lock territory. Harrell gets the benefit of the doubt based on what he showed in 2025 but keep an eye out.

Truman Jones has made some plays this summer, and he or a veteran addition could claim the final spot.

Cut: Truman Jones, Earnest Brown IV, Malik Herring, David Ebuka Agoha

Linebacker (5): Cedric Gray, Anthony Hill Jr., Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Mo Diabate

We're still hoping to see enough from Anthony Hill Jr. for him to take over a starting spot. Even if he doesn't, we know Gray, Barton, and Hill will be on the team. Diabate is another guy with starting experience who should be kept, and the final spot is between James Williams Sr. and Dorian Mausi.

I wouldn't argue if you wanted Mausi over Williams, but Williams is a bit more versatile, with safety and nickel experience. Powell, Brown, and Banks will be fighting for practice squad spots.

Cut: Dorian Mausi, Mani Powell, Sean Brown, Shad Banks Jr.

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cornerback (6): Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott, Josh Williams, Marcus Harris, Micah Robinson, Keydrain Calligan

Taylor and Flott showed up at minicamp and both immediately made some plays. The team should be in good shape with the starters, and some of the depth options have looked promising as well. A month ago, I would've never had Robinson or Calligan on the roster, but they definitely both deserve consideration now.

I'm going to keep Robinson and Calligan for now. It helps that Calligan has played some safety in the past. Latrell McCutchin and Jalen McMurray could land on the practice squad.

Cut: Erick Hallett II, Jalen McMurray, Latrell McCutchin Sr., Jeadyn Lukus

Safety (4): Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr., Tony Adams, Ifeatu Melifonwu

We know Hooker and Winston are the starters, and we know Adams is the third safety. But what about the remaining spots? Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, and UDFA Bishop Fitzgerald are among the contenders for a spot, and I'm not sure I've seen enough to feel confident in any of them.

As a result, I'll assume the Titans circle back and sign Ifeatu Melifonwu. The veteran was in for a workout this week and his starting experience would be nice depth.

Cut: Kendell Brooks, Sanoussi Kane, Jerrick Reed II, Bishop Fitzgerald

Tennessee Titans long snapper Morgan Cox (46) heads to the field before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Tommy Townsend, Morgan Cox

Unless there's an injury, these will be the three specialists.

Cut: None