4 Titans Who Mike Borgonzi Must Consider Extending Next After Jeffery Simmons

The Tennessee Titans and general manager Mike Borgonzi made sure to get an important deal before the 2026 season. The team successfully locked up star Jeffery Simmons for the next several seasons, ensuring the franchise legend will remain a Titan.

It's nice to get Simmons locked up because, in the past, the Titans haven't been the best at retaining talent. But, speaking of retaining talent, there are a few more players on the roster who will need new deals soon as well. Today, let's talk about the next four players who could be in line for big extensions.

Jermaine Johnson, EDGE

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) runs drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans traded away T'Vondre Sweat this offseason for Jermaine Johnson, so you know he's a big part of the plan. Johnson is only under contract for the 2026 season, though, so a long-term deal will need to be reached soon.

How much the Titans offer Johnson will depend on his performance in 2026. If he plays like he played under Robert Saleh in 2023, he could be in line for a big raise. However, you have to think the Titans feel good about their chances to re-sign him considering his familiarity with Saleh and comfort in this system.

Spotrac projects Johnson to command a four-year deal worth over $18 million per year. That would be a hefty price, but well worth it if Johnson plays how the Titans expect him to.

Peter Skoronski, G

Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski (77) goes against guard Drew Moss (67) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Back at the end of April, the Titans picked up Peter Skoronski's fifth-year option. That decision was a no-brainer, as Skoronski has been remarkably consistent and is clearly the leader on the line. Skoronski will now be a free agent after the 2027 season, but the Titans shouldn't wait to lock him up.

Skoronski hasn't missed a snap since 2023. The guard has been one of the only constants on the Titans' line and played at a Pro Bowl level in 2025. PFF gave Skoronski a 79 grade, which ranked sixth out of 81 qualified guards. It won't be cheap to keep Skoronski around, but the Titans can't afford NOT to do so.

It's very likely Skoronski could end up resetting the guard market. Spotrac projects the lineman to command around $20 million per year on a new deal.

Cedric Gray, LB

Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray (33) wraps up on Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When you think of Titans who improved the most during 2025, Cedric Gray is a name that comes to mind. Gray ended up easily leading the team in tackles, and he did a little bit of everything for the unit. Gray racked up 164 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, and four pass breakups.

Now, Gray is penciled into one of the starting linebacker spots again in 2026. The linebacker is under contract through 2027, so he has two more seasons to build up his value. If Gray has a season similar to 2025, you can rest assured the Titans will want to start negotiating ahead of 2027. Gray wasn't thought of too much during his rookie year, but he now looks like a defensive building block.

JC Latham, RT

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) in his stance against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I already talked about Peter Skoronski, but I think JC Latham is the second-most important lineman. Latham had some good moments in 2025, but it's fair to say he hasn't lived up to his draft status just yet. The Titans desperately need that to change in 2026 and see Latham take a major step forward.

If Latham can play like a top pick, he will be setting himself up for a huge payday. As a first-round pick in 2024, Latham is under contract through 2027, and the Titans can pick up his option for 2028. That's why 2026 is so important for Latham, because the Titans will decide on his option based on his performance this year.

A bad season in 2026, and the Titans are declining Latham's option and probably allowing him to leave in free agency after 2027. The season we all think he's capable of, though, and he's getting his option picked up and a long-term deal will be worked out.