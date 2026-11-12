5 Titans Players Primed for New Roles vs. Jaguars After Trade Deadline

The Tennessee Titans traded two of their core defensive pieces during the 2026 NFL trade deadline, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and safety Amani Hooker.

Tennessee's trade of Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks and an additional 2027 fourth-round selection was the blockbuster deal of the deadline around the league. However, the Titans also made another major move by dealing Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for a 2027 second-round pick.

With Simmons and Hooker playing elsewhere for contenders, the Titans will have a few players step into new jobs for the rest of the season. Let's take a look at who will have more prominent roles on Tennessee's defense.

Safeties Kevin Winston Jr. and Tony Adams

Winston will now step up as the Titans' top safety. The Penn State product has posted 51 tackles, one forced fumble, eight defensive stops, and an 80.3 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade. But Winston must step up in pass coverage and as a leader on Robert Saleh and Gus Bradley's defense moving forward.

As for Adams, the veteran has played under 200 defensive snaps this year, but is now the starter in the back end next to Winston. Adams racked up 36 starts during his four-year tenure with the New York Jets and was a quality player, so the Titans can rely on him not to be a complete liability.

Defensive tackles Solomon Thomas, Nazir Stackhouse, and Timmy Horne

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (90) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee has already played a game without Simmons, which was their Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the contest, Thomas, Horne, and Stackhouse received most of the snaps on the interior.

The rotation may change as the season goes on, but expect all three players to play bigger roles than before still. Thomas will likely step into the starting spot, while Horne and Stackhouse provide viable depth.

Thomas, a former top-five pick, hasn't been a full-time starter in the NFL since his first two years in the league with the San Francisco 49ers. However, the 31-year-old knows Saleh's defense very well and should be able to provide serviceable play in the pass-rushing department and as a run defender.

The Titans will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first game after the deadline. We'll see how the defense looks on Sunday, and how the unit responds after the franchise traded its top two players.