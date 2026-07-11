3 Titans rookies not named Carnell Tate who could emerge as starters during the 2026 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans added seven players during the 2026 NFL Draft, with wide receiver Carnell Tate headlining the class with the No. 4 overall pick.

Tate will be a Day 1 starter for the Titans and play a key role on Tennessee's offense as Cam Ward's No. 1 receiver. However, it remains to be seen whether any of the other rookies will be starters by Week 1.

Nevertheless, we should see a few more members of the Titans' rookie class take the field as starters at some point this season. Let's go over the three most likely to snag starting spots.

LB Anthony Hill Jr.

The Titans selected Hill in Round 2, and there's a chance the Texas product joins Tate as a Day 1 rookie starter.

Hill is a tenacious pass rusher from the second level and is also solid in pass coverage. The 21-year-old is the perfect linebacker alongside Cedric Gray for the future and has the promise to be a superstar in Robert Saleh's linebacker-friendly system.

That said, the Titans could opt to go with the experienced Cody Barton as the other starting linebacker next to Gray. However, it's only a matter of time before Hill takes his spot and establishes himself as a cornerstone on Saleh's defense.

C Pat Coogan

Austin Schlottmann is the current favorite to be the Titans' starting center, but don't be shocked if Coogan takes his spot at some point this year.

Coogan was the anchor of Indiana's offensive line in 2025 and was elite in pass protection, allowing zero sacks and just 10 quarterback pressures in 483 pass-blocking snaps. The 6-foot-5 center was also a two-year starter at Notre Dame before transferring to play under Curt Cignetti with the Hoosiers.

Schlottmann played under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in 2024 and 2025 before Daboll's firing. That should give him an edge in a potential starting center battle, but if he struggles in the first few games of the season, the Titans should give Coogan a look.

DL Keldric Faulk

The Titans traded back into the first round from the second round to select Faulk, who didn't post much sack production at Auburn, but possesses a ton of pass-rushing promise and is already a polished run defender.

However, the 6-foot-6 edge rusher may not be a Week 1 starter on the Titans' defensive line, as he will likely rotate at multiple positions on Saleh's 4-3 defense, including with John Franklin-Myers on the interior. Faulk should also see some snaps on the edge, though Jermaine Johnson and Femi Oladejo will likely see most of the snaps there.

Faulk could earn a starting spot late in the season, but he is more of a developmental project, so the Titans will likely bring him on slowly.