A.J. Brown, Myles Garrett Blockbuster Trades are Good News for Titans

Monday was a big day for NFL news. It's now June, so teams can more easily trade and release certain players. As a result, we saw two blockbuster deals get done featuring one offensive star and one defensive star.

The Cleveland Browns shipped edge rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, while the Philadelphia Eagles sent mercurial wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. These trades are immediately notable for a few reasons.

For one, the Patriots and Rams were already looked at as contenders in 2026, but now it's obvious they're both going all in. It's also interesting that Brown will reunite with his former head coach, Mike Vrabel, and several of his former Titans teammates in New England.

One thing is clear- Titans fans should be very happy that these deals were made- let me explain why.

Titans 2026 Schedule Just Got Easier

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) riles up the crowd against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

As we know, the Titans are slated to play both the Eagles and Browns in 2026. It's definitely a gift that the Titans now get to play those teams without arguably their most talented players. And no, the Titans don't play the Patriots or Rams in 2026, so that's also a good thing.

Any time you can avoid playing against stars, it's a good thing. Last year, when the Titans played the Browns, the Titans ended up winning, but Garrett made his presence known. The star edge rusher racked up three tackles for loss, one pass deflection, and one sack.

And what happened the last time the Titans played against Brown? Oh, Brown just ended with eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and indirectly led to general manager Jon Robinson being fired.

The Titans already didn't have the hardest schedule in the league, but it's even a little bit easier now.

Will Titans Get in on Trading Action?

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL typically doesn't have the crazy amount of trades that the NBA and MLB have, but this summer is certainly starting hot. As a result of the Rams and Patriots going all in, some other teams may be more inspired to make moves of their own.

I don't expect the Titans to go out and make a blockbuster trade, though. I think there are a few people on the roster the Titans wouldn't mind listening on, but I don't expect the team to make any wild moves.

For now, let's just enjoy that we get to avoid playing two stars in 2026.