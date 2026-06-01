5 Remaining Free Agents Titans Could Still Sign In June

The Tennessee Titans are really building some positive momentum. The team has done a fine job of adding talent this offseason, but there's also plenty of optimism around some young players already on the roster.

There's no debate, this roster is much better on paper than it was this time last year. Just take a look at my most recent 53-man roster projection- there's so much more competition across the roster than there was in 2025 or 2024.

However, as is to be expected after a three-win season, not all holes were filled in free agency or the draft. If general manager Mike Borgonzi still wants to make some moves, there are five remaining free agents I believe would make the most sense for the team.

OL Will Hernandez

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much has been made about the Titans' interior offensive line situation. It seems like Kevin Zeitler will not be re-signed, so where does that leave the Titans?

Well, the team really does like second-year guard Jackson Slater. Slater has a real shot to win the starting right guard job, and I do think he can handle it. But it's never a bad idea to have a veteran free agent, and Will Hernandez is one of the top remaining guards on the market. Hernandez has 98 starts over his eight year career and has played both guard spots and center.

Hernandez isn't a star by any means, but he's a reliable run blocker who would add some nice experience to the interior.

OL Greg Van Roten

New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) is congratulated by New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) after kicking a field goal in the second quarter, Sunday, December 8, 2024. At the end of the first half the Saints had a 7-3 lead. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Greg Van Roten is another capable veteran the Titans could bring in if they're uncomfortable giving Slater the starting job. The Titans brought in several former Giants this offseason because of Brian Daboll, so why not one more?

Van Roten started all 17 games for the Giants in 2024 and 2025. The veteran just turned 36, so he'd probably only be a one-year patch, but he proved in 2025 that he can still play. Van Roten had the 20th-best pass blocking grade out of 81 guards last season. His veteran leadership and experience in Daboll's system make him an interesting fit.

DB Kenny Moore

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) looks to bring down Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Kenny Moore was released by the Indianapolis Colts, I immediately thought the Titans should pounce. Moore was the best nickel in the game at his prime, and even though he took a step back in 2025, he can still be a nice piece in the secondary.

I assumed Moore was going to be a hot commodity once he became available, but he's still waiting on his next opportunity. The veteran played in 14 games in 2025 and collected 55 tackles, six pass breakups, and one interception. In Nashville, Moore could outright win the starting nickel job, or he could just be a reliable veteran depth option behind Marcus Harris.

DB Mike Edwards

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (34) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another spot the Titans could use more help is the safety spot. The team has a couple of solid starters in Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr., but the depth could definitely be better.

Enter Mike Edwards. Edwards has 30 starts in his seven-year career and he's played all over the secondary. Edwards has lined up as a true box safety, but has also had significant snaps in the nickel. This means Edwards would not only be a solid backup to Hooker and Winston, but he could also be insurance for Harris in the slot.

Edwards also has two Super Bowl rings and was in Kansas City at the same time as Borgonzi, for what it's worth.

DE Derek Barnett

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Finally, we'll add some more depth to the edge. We know Robert Saleh likes to rotate edge rushers, so you can never have too many. I think Derek Barnett is an interesting option, and I'm surprised he's still available.

In 2025, Barnett played in all 17 games for the Texans and collected 21 tackles and five sacks. In total, Barnett has 34 sacks in nine NFL seasons and has been a reliable rotational piece in his career. There's also the fact that Barnett is from the Nashville area and played for the Tennessee Volunteers.

I have Jaylen Harrell being the last edge rusher on the roster in 2026. But, if the former seventh-rounder doesn't look up to it this summer, don't be surprised if a veteran like Barnett is added instead.