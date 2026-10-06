Beyond The Numbers: A Deeper Look at Carnell Tate's Explosive Outing vs. Ravens

Titans rookie WR Carnell Tate has really started to come along as of late. Over the last two weeks, the Ohio State alumni has been targeted a whopping 21 times, catching 15 of them for 203 receiving yards. The bulk of that came on Sunday in what many have labeled as the ‘Carnell Tate breakout game.’

The former Buckeye recorded 145 yards on nine catches in Baltimore on Sunday. However, it was Tate’s nuanced understanding of Baltimore’s zone coverage and knowing how to exploit it on any given down that really caught my eye.

The Ravens were trying to take him away, but they simply couldn’t. Tate routinely exploited the coverage by attacking soft spots, finding holes, and giving QB Cam Ward an easy window to throw into.

Tate was a few mistakes removed from an even bigger day

That’s not to say he played a perfect game by any means. The rookie receiver left a lot of meat on the bone. Tate wasn’t able to reel in a couple of balls throughout the game that were at least catchable. He also had the backbreaking fumble at the end of the first half that negated what would’ve been a big gain.

Later in the contest, Tate ran a beautiful double move that essentially forced Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton to grab the rookie in order to slow him down, subsequently throwing off the timing of the deep route. The play ultimately resulted in defensive pass interference, but had they connected on that throw, we’d be talking close to 200 yards on the day.

Take a look at Tate's routes, as well as some equally eye-popping numbers:

Carnell Tate breakout game was fun



42.8% target share

6 catches of 10+ yds

3 catches of 20+ yds

1 catch of 30+ yds



21.5 PPR pts after 25.3 across first 3 games pic.twitter.com/0qP2HKArNv — Colin McTamany (@Colin_McT) October 5, 2026

To take the rookie’s performance a step further, Tate accounted for 48 percent of the team’s target share and 70.2 percent of the team’s air-yard share. The former top-five pick was also one of three receivers who had a first-read target share above 50 percent in Week 4 (Panthers WR Tet McMillan, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb).

According to Pro Football Focus, Tate also recorded an absurd 4.39 yards per routes run (YPRR) on Sunday. YPRR takes into account the number of times a receiver runs a route as an eligible receiver compared to the amount of receiving yards he gains for a particular game.

Titans' rookie WR is already making history

Following this breakout performance, Tennessee’s rookie receiver is now just the fourth receiver under the age of 22 to record at least 145 yards in a game, joining Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and Giants WR Malik Nabers as the only four to accomplish this feat.

It was also the most receiving yards by a Titans rookie receiver since A.J. Brown’s 153-yard performance against the Raiders back in 2019.

Another impressive stat: Tate currently ranks in the top 12 at his position in targets (ninth), receptions (eight), and receiving yards (12th), per PFF. Things could get very interesting for this Titans team if they start to connect on some of these missed opportunities that were there for the taking.

Unfortunately, the reality is, this is still a 0-4 squad. With that said, having someone like Tate develop into a bonafide number one wide receiver would be a game changer for this franchise, both in the immediate and long-term future. The guy is still 21 years old and has all the talent in the world. The likelihood is that he’s only gonna keep getting better with every passing week, month, and year.

If that’s the case, brighter days could be ahead for the Titans fanbase. They may just have to be a little patient to get there.