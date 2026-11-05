4 Boxes Titans Must Check Over Bye Week: Holding Off on 1 Trade, Offensive Changes, and More

The Titans enter the bye week at a perfect time. The players are undoubtedly ready for a break after going non-stop since the end of July. It also gives the Titans time to really evaluate what’s working and what isn’t so they can try to make the necessary changes after the break.

And with the trade deadline next Tuesday, this time off also gives them the time to truly evaluate some of the offers that are undoubtedly coming in.

This article is going to discuss four things the Titans need to prioritize coming out of the bye, including which player to trade, who to hold onto, and what changes to make. With that said, let’s not waste anymore time and dive right into it.

Don't Tony Pollard without an outrageous offer

Trade interest in the Titans’ running back appears to be at an all-time high after Pollard totaled 292 yards from scrimmage (246 rushing, 46 receiving) and five touchdowns over his last two games.

Because of this, the Titans will have to weigh the pros and cons of keeping Pollard around for at least the rest of the season. The unfortunate truth is that the Memphis product is on an expiring contract and will likely head elsewhere this offseason.

So, the Titans would obviously benefit from getting something in return while they still can. On the flip side of things, they also have to consider how a trade like that would impact their young quarterback.

Titans QB Cam Ward is coming off the best game of his career, topping 300 yards for the first time, while nearly out-dueling the Bengals’ high-powered offense. Dan Orlovsky dubbed his tape as the best of the week.

Had the best Sunday QB tape in the NFL@Titans #nfllive pic.twitter.com/GOiRQurhyd — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 4, 2026

But part of that success came because they had a balanced attack that kept Cincinnati’s defense guessing. Trading Pollard away leaves this offense at risk of being extremely one-dimensional, especially with RB Tyjae Spears’ inability to stay on the field.

Therefore, I don’t believe they should just give Pollard away for the sake of getting something in return. Ward’s development means way more to this franchise than getting another mid-round pick. Unless someone offers a late day two pick, which I personally think is unlikely, I believe it would be wise to just stay put and help your young quarterback as much as you can.

Utilize the no-huddle more offensively

One thing that stood out about the Titans’ approach last Sunday was how quickly they operated offensively throughout the contest.

According to Next Gen Stats, approximately 41.4 percent of their snaps (29) came out of no huddle — most of any team in any game this season, and the results were undeniable. The Titans averaged 8.5 yards per play when using no huddle, which is 3.2 yards more than the league average of 5.3.

They also eclipsed 400 yards of offense for the first time this season, totaling 440 yards against the Bengals, which was their highest yardage output of the season and nearly 200 yards more than their average of 248.5 YPG heading into Week 8.

It’s clear this is a formula that works for Ward, so we should be seeing more of it after the bye if the Titans are to compete on a higher level and give their QB a chance to fully break out.

Commit to the WR trio of Carnell Tate, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike

This is arguably the biggest change that needs to happen. To say the acquisition of WR Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t worked out as planned would be a massive understatement.

Robinson signed a lucrative $70 million deal last offseason to help solidify the Titans’ slot position for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, that investment has only led to 262 receiving yards, three touchdowns, and a handful of brutal drops through eight games. The former Kentucky Wildcat currently has a drop rate of six percent, which is the highest of his career and nearly double his career average (3.9).

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) catches a pass for 16 yards during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And then there’s WR Calvin Ridley. Rumors are circulating that there is somewhat of a trade market for Ridley, and if that’s the case, they absolutely should take whatever they can get and move on. Ridley has only produced six catches for 91 yards this season, and even when he is targeted, it’s a toss-up whether or not he’ll actually reel it in.

Meanwhile, with Tate out last Sunday, second-year WRs Ayomanor and Dike combined for eight catches, 107 yards, and one touchdown; a clear upgrade over anything Robinson and Ridley have done all year. As for Tate, he enters the bye week leading all rookie receivers (and the team for that matter) with 413 receiving yards despite missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

It’s plain that Tennessee misjudged the potential of their young trio in comparison to the people they brought in and retained.

A divorce with at least Ridley, if not also Robinson, feels inevitable at the end of the season. That leaves no reason not to commit to the youth movement after the bye break. It would be wise to start giving the guys who will actually be here beyond this season all of the reps they can get to help set them up for success going into 2027.

Will Dike and Ayomanor ever develop into bona fide starting-caliber receivers? Only time will tell. But right now, they’re clearly the two most consistent targets outside of Tate, so don’t be surprised to see plenty more of them going forward, and less of the overpriced veterans.

Make TE Gunnar Helm a bigger priority

The Titans’ second-year TE has really made his presence felt over the last two weeks, reeling in eight catches for 100 yards, including a team-high 76 yards last Sunday.

Those numbers may seem modest, but compared to his production earlier this season, it’s a massive improvement. Helm totaled just 60 receiving yards over the team’s first five games, including a two-game stretch where he combined for just five yards.

That’s simply unacceptable for someone as reliable as Helm is in the passing game. He gives Ward a big body to target in the middle of the field, especially on third downs. Ward has developed a real trust in him in those scenarios, largely due to Helm’s large catch radius and soft hands.

What's more, now that Tate is returning to the lineup, things could really start to open up for Helm as long as OC Brian Daboll continues to make him a priority in the offense. If that’s the case, we should be seeing his numbers look closer to what they did over the last two weeks as opposed to what they were at the start of the season.