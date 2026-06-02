One Titans Veteran Could Suddenly Become Interesting Trade Piece

We saw a couple of huge trades around the NFL on Monday. A.J. Brown was shipped to the New England Patriots, while Myles Garrett was sent to the Los Angeles Rams. I already wrote about the main way these trades affect the Titans, but the Brown move specifically could have another impact many weren't anticipating.

You see, there are several teams that could use help at wide receiver. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are just a couple of the teams who were rumored to have interest in Brown before the trade. As a result, some teams may decide to see who else can be had in a trade ahead of the 2026 season.

Those teams seeking a receiver may look at the Titans and wonder if a certain veteran is available.

Would Titans Trade Calvin Ridley?

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If you're a team that was interest in Brown, why wouldn't you be interested in Ridley? Sure, Brown is a different level receiver than Ridley is, but Ridley is still a reliable veteran who has some great seasons on his resume. But would the Titans move him?

Well, I've pointed out how deep this room is. If you count Ridley, the Titans have five receivers locked in to make the team. This means Xavier Restrepo, Tyren Montgomery, Bryce Oliver, and others are fighting for one spot in all likelihood. Trading Ridley would mean these intriguing, younger receivers are competing for two spots instead one.

It's also worth noting that some of the other key receivers have looked fantastic this offseason. Carnell Tate looks exactly how everybody hoped he would, while Wan'Dale Robinson is already proving to be a leader and positive presence. Meanwhile, Elic Ayomanor looks like a beast, and his potential may be too much to ignore.

These could be signs that point toward an openness to move Ridley. However, the veteran willingly took a pay cut this offseason to stay in Tennessee. The fact that the Titans reworked his deal rather than move him seems to imply the team wants to keep him around.

Never Say Never

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks to members of the media during a pre NFL draft press conference held at the Titans practice facility Thursday, April 16, 2026. | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It may seem strange to trade a player after he agreed to forfeit some money to benefit the team, but stranger things have happened. At the end of the day, if the Titans got a solid offer, I think it would be hard to turn down.

Ridley was limited to seven games in 2025 due to injuries. In the two seasons before that, though, Ridley surpassed 1,000 yards. Even though the veteran is healthy now, it still seems unlikely he'll cross the 1,000-yard threshold in Nashville. This room is just much deeper than it was, so it may be best for both sides to part ways.