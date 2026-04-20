Titans 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Fixing Biggest Needs on Roster

The Tennessee Titans finished with just three wins in 2025, so naturally, there are plenty of holes on the roster. The team did a decent job of bringing in talent in free agency to patch some spots, but the 2026 NFL Draft is where the team hopes to add multiple key pieces.

Luckily, the Titans are slated to have nine picks in this draft, including No. 4 overall. With Cam Ward entrenched at quarterback, the main goal should be supplying the franchise passer with the best supporting cast possible. So, with the draft just days away, let's go through a seven-round mock and try to fill as many holes as possible.

Round 1, Pick 4 - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love to the Titans at No. 4 has become an incredibly popular mock pick. Love has a real case to be the best overall talent in this class, and the Titans desperately need more playmakers on offense.

Sure, running back isn't the biggest hole on the roster, but there is a lack of true difference-makers. Love could come in and immediately be a featured piece of the offense, taking some pressure off of Ward, and freeing up the wide receivers.

As NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo said: "He'd be a legitimate three-down threat and pairing him with Cam Ward would be tempting."





Round 2, Pick 35 - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

After securing a weapon for the offense in Round 1, the Titans grab an intriguing edge rusher in the second. Zion Young has been a big riser this offseason and it's possible he ends up being a first-round pick. However, in my simulation, Young was avalable, and the defender is too good to pass on.

The Titans held a Top 30 meeting with Young and the need for more help on the edge is clear. Young has long arms and racked up 16.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

Missouri Tigers On SI's Joey Van Zummeren said of Young: "In his final year, he record 57 total pressures, per PFF. That led to 6.5 sacks. Young was a game-changing pass rusher for Missouri, and also a reliable run defender, recording 25 tackles for loss."

Round 3, Pick 66 - Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, USC

In the third, the Titans go back to offense and grab a wide receiver for Ward in USC's Ja'Kobi Lane. Lane caught 49 passes for 745 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 and receives high marks for his body control and ability to make contested catches.

Lane could be a nice fit in Nashville, because he owns a different skillset than Wan'Dale Robinson or Calvin Ridley. The Titans need more depth at receiver, and Lane could develop into a solid WR3 for the team.

Round 4, Pick 101 - Jager Burton, OL, Kentucky

Jager Burton is one of my favorite mid-to-late-round fits for the Titans. The lineman is experienced, having started 47 consecutive games for Kentucky, and can play either guard spot or center.

The Titans need help at guard and center after Lloyd Cushenberry was released and Kevin Zeitler remains unsigned. Burton isn't overly powerful, but he's consistent in both pass and run blocking and could develop into a starter. The Titans have also met with Burton, suggesting some level of interest.

Round 5, Pick 142 - Devon Marshall, CB, North Carolina State

Sticking with another of my late-round sleepers, the Titans add NC State corner Devon Marshall. General manager Mike Borgonzi had good luck taking a corner late in 2025 (Marcus Harris), so why not go back to the well?

Marshall led all FBS corners with 16 pass deflections in 2025. He's a physical corner who has good ball tracking skills. The Titans invested a ton of money into the corner position this offseason, so adding a player like Marshall as well could ensure the unit is taken care of.

Round 5, Pick 144 - De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

I have the Titans taking a receiver in Round 3, but you can never have enough depth at the position. In Round 5, the Titans take another player they visited with- Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling.

Stribling is another big-bodied receiver who actually blocks well and has solid hands. The receiver won't blow anybody away with his speed, but he's a reliable possession receiver who doesn't have a ton of drops. Head coach Robert Saleh would appreciate Stribling's blocking.

Round 6, Pick 184 - Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

Some mock drafts have had the Titans selecting linebacker Sonny Styles in the first round. That's an understandable pick, but I believe the Titans are fine with starting Cedric Gray and Cody Barton again, and will just look to improve the depth.

In that case, Buffalo's Red Murdock is an intriguing option. Murdock racked up a whopping 142 tackles in 2025 and also added six forced fumbles and five sacks. Murdock isn't the best in pass coverage, but he can rush the passer and is a reliable tackler. At the very least, he would be a solid special teamer.

Round 6, Pick 194 - Vincent Anthony Jr., EDGE, Duke

Earlier in this mock, the Titans add a promising edge rusher in Zion Young. Now, let's add another one who has some serious upside for a late-round pick- Duke's Vincent Anthony Jr.

Anthony has great size for an edge rusher in Saleh's defense and collected 15 sacks in his college career. There are concerns about his play strength, but Anthony has good speed and could develop into a starter if he refines his technique.

Round 7, Pick 225 - Diego Pounds, OL, Ole Miss

The Titans got an interior lineman earlier in Jager Burton, so let's add a tackle prospect next. Diego Pounds has the size to be an NFL tackle and is plenty strong, but there's concerns about his slow footwork.

It's possible Pounds could move inside and have success due to his large frame. Either way, the Ole Miss product profiles as a solid depth piece capable of lining up in multiple spots.