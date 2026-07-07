Former Titan, Current Doctor: Ex-Defensive Back Earns Advisory Role with NFLPA

The NFLPA said the former Titan “will contribute his clinical expertise and research leadership to several key areas of the NFLPA, including the Mackey-White Health and Safety Committee, where he will help guide efforts to protect and enhance the well-being of players during and after their professional careers.”

Former Titan Dr. Myron L Rolle Snags Huge Role with NFLPA

Myron Rolle stands on what was the health clinic in High Rock, Bahamas Mrolle | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The union added that he will “support research, education and policy recommendations related to neurological health, cognitive performance and long-term outcomes; and help strengthen mental and behavioral health initiatives for active and former players.” The press release framed his appointment as reflecting “the NFLPA’s continued commitment to elevating evidence-based approaches to brain health, mental and behavioral health, and long-term quality of life for its members.”

Myron Rolle's Football Career

Oct 25, 2008; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State safety Myron Rolle (3) celebrates with fans in the stands after the Siminoles defeated the Hokies 30-20 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rolle was a sixth-round pick (No. 207 overall) of the Titans in the 2010 NFL Draft after a nice career at Florida State, where he started three years at defensive back, played in 38 games, and recorded one interception among his 200-plus tackles.

As is often the case for late-round picks, the odds were stacked against him. He spent time with the Titans and later the Pittsburgh Steelers but never appeared in a regular-season NFL game, sticking to practice squads and offseason rosters.

Off the field, though, his trajectory never slowed. Rolle earned a Rhodes Scholarship, studied medical anthropology at Oxford, returned to Florida State for medical school and completed neurosurgery training at Harvard/Mass General, followed by a pediatric neurosurgery fellowship at Johns Hopkins. He now practices as a pediatric neurosurgeon at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Florida.

NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer summed up why the union wanted Rolle involved: “As a former player who now treats complex neurological conditions, Dr. Rolle brings a rare combination of lived experience, medical authority, and a deep commitment to service. He understands both the demands of the game and the science required to safeguard those who play it. His voice will strengthen our work and expand our capacity to advocate for players’ health and safety.”

"Full-Circle Moment" for Rolle

Rolle, in turn, described the opportunity as a full-circle moment. “This sport gave my family joy, discipline, and community,” he said. “To return now, as a physician, researcher, and former player, and contribute to the well-being of the men who make this game what it is, feels deeply meaningful. I am honored to support the NFLPA’s mission and help advance a future where every player’s health is protected with the highest standard of care.”

For Titans fans, Rolle’s path is a reminder that not every draft pick’s story is defined by snaps or box scores. He was a sixth-rounder who never played a regular-season game, but his impact now stretches far beyond any stat line.

From Tennessee’s practice field to the operating room and back into the NFL orbit as a strategic advisor, Rolle is a different kind of franchise win — and one whose work could directly shape how current and future players are protected.