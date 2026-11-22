Carnell Tate's expected return marks the comeback of the Tennessee Titans' best receiver. But don't be fooled, Titans fans; Week 11 is not a return to form for Brian Daboll's bunch. With Wan'Dale Robinson and Tyjae Spears on IR, both the pass-catching core and backfield have to pivot.

Tennessee's 1-8 record allows, if not necessitates, backup options to get some time in the spotlight. The Titans should be trial-running their young players right now before drafting a whole new batch of them with their litany of picks in 2027.

That's why we've got two must-feed players on offense this game-day morning. These are guys that, given the aforementioned injuries, should absolutely be getting touches against the Dallas Cowboys.

RB Nick Singleton

The excuses have run out on Nick Singleton more than anyone else on the roster. Tennessee's fifth-round rookie back has seven touches on the entire season; with Spears on IR, there's no reason the Titans shouldn't be playing Singleton behind Tony Pollard.

Earlier this year, it was a "not ready" issue with Singleton. But with no real opportunities since Week 4, how will we know when the rookie is ready? Better yet, on a 1-8 team, why does it matter? The Titans have the draft assets to overhaul the backfield if need be. Why not play the rook now?

Michael Carter, the veteran who has been playing over Singleton when Spears is absent, was elevated to the roster upon Spears' move to IR. That means Titans fans should prepare for the worst, but hope for the best, with the former Penn State stud against Dallas.

WR Chimere Dike

As far as the passing game is concerned, second-year WR Chimere Dike should continue to see an uptick in targets and production.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dike stepped into the limelight back in Week 8, when Tate missed his first game. The former came down with five receptions and his first touchdown of the season. He added two more catches for 16 yards last week.

This is a playmaker who has already achieved Pro-Bowl status on special teams; he's proven his elite ability on that front. Per Adam Koffler, Dike played 71% of his snaps from the slot last season. He thrives where Ayomanor doesn't, and should be first in line to soak up Robinson's snaps.

With Tate and Ayomanor on the outside, and Dike seeing more work in the slot, we'd be looking at a Titans offense fully embracing the long-term future of this team. Let's hope the staff embraces that, and Dike takes his anticipated leap this afternoon.