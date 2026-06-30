If you want a real read on what kind of coach the Tennessee Titans just hired, go to someone who's actually been in the building with him. A clip of Kittle speaking about Saleh and the Titans on Bussin' With The Boys surfaced on socials, and he delivered a glowing review of the new Titans' head coach.

George Kittle has some high praise for new Titans HC Robert Saleh 👀 pic.twitter.com/XogEN3UyWE — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 30, 2026

Kittle would know. He spent years in San Francisco with Saleh, who served as the 49ers' defensive coordinator before taking the Titans job this past January.

Tennessee Titans Head Coach Robert Saleh: A Players' Coach

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What stood out most was how Kittle described Saleh as a human being, not just the guy on the sidelines.

"I talked to Saleh more this year than I did in the four years that I was with him," Kittle said. "I'm talking like twice a week I would just go sit in his office from anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes and we would just talk. He knows how to inspire. He has great, great messaging."

Kittle also pointed to Saleh's fingerprints on one of the league's premier defenses — even through adversity.

"He's part of the invention of that defense that he coaches," Kittle said. "Our defense was mauled by injuries. He was part of us winning 13 games. Just give him some time, and I think he's going to really put some good games out there."

A Big Endorsement for Cam Ward

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kittle didn't stop at the coach. He has real belief in Tennessee's young quarterback too. Kittle is a polished speaker, but even by his standards, the confidence and conviction in how he talked about Saleh and Ward stood out.

"Cam Ward's going to be a hell of a football player," Kittle said. "He's special. The Titans are going to be good."

That said, here's where Kittle leaned on his own experience to make a point Titans fans need to hear: turnarounds take time.

"Just give him a couple of years. Because becoming a good team in the NFL is incredibly difficult. Unless you already have a stacked roster. He's going to turn it around. He's going to drive the bus in the right direction."

One of the Boys

Kittle also kept it light, revealing with a laugh that Saleh is a big conspiracy theory guy — and that Kittle has handed him smelling salts on the sideline. "So he's one of the boys for sure," he said.

Kittle's "give him a couple of years" framing is the right lens. It wasn't long ago that Tennessee had the blueprint — a strong foundation and high-end talent on both sides of the ball. As they rebuild through the draft and a few key free-agency moves, the roster admittedly isn't "stacked" right now.

But there are anchors to build around: Cam Ward, who Kittle clearly loves, along with Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers up front, plus a wave of up-and-comers who'll need to prove they can become building blocks for the next two to three years.

Still, I believe the 2026 offensive line (as it currently stands) possesses a major range of outcomes. Whether or not that group exceeds expectations will surely dictate a few wins and losses, and most importantly, the development of Ward. That's still the part that gives me a little bit of a bad feeling. But if Kittle's read on Saleh is right, the trajectory is pointed up either way.