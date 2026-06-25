Predicting the Tennessee Titans' Floor and Ceiling for the 2026 Season

The Tennessee Titans enter 2026 hoping offseason additions and a revamped coaching staff can finally change the trajectory of the franchise. After back-to-back three-win seasons, is 3-14 still this team's floor, or could the Titans exceed expectations and contend for double-digit wins in Robert Saleh's first year?

Floor: 3-14

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the ball during mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 17, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We'll start with the floor, and it would be a disappointing outcome for a franchise hoping to turn the corner in 2026.

Tennessee has early opportunities to pick up wins against teams like the Jets and Giants. The problem is that the Titans have had winnable games on the schedule in each of the last two seasons. More often than not, situational football and late-game execution have been the difference between victory and defeat

The expectation is that Robert Saleh will help change that. His track record as a leader and defensive coach should bring more discipline and composure to a roster that has struggled to close games. Still, Titans fans heard similar optimism when Brian Callahan arrived, and there is always a possibility that a new regime needs more time than expected to produce results.

The biggest factor in Tennessee avoiding another three-win season is Cam Ward. The talent has never been in question, and the front office has worked to improve the supporting cast around him. At some point, that talent has to translate into wins.

A 3-14 finish feels unlikely, but it remains the floor. If Ward fails to take a significant step forward and the culture shift under Saleh doesn't materialize as quickly as hoped, Tennessee could find itself stuck in the same cycle that defined the previous two seasons.

Ceiling: 10-7, Playoff Berth

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) fields questions from the media on the first day of mandatory minicamp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center, Tenn., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The good news for Tennessee is that it faces the league's eighth-easiest schedule based on opponents' 2025 winning percentage (.476). Eight of the Titans' first 12 games come against teams that finished below .500 last season.

With that being said, playing in the AFC South makes rapidly increasing a team's ceiling difficult. Both Houston and Jacksonville have shown they are capable of winning double-digit games, while Indianapolis will be looking to build on the success it found at times last season. If the Titans can split their six division games, that should be viewed as a positive outcome.

I strongly believe Tennessee improved on both sides of the ball this offseason. A defensive front featuring Jeffery Simmons, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers should create problems

for opposing offensive lines. On offense, the additions of Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson remove any excuses if Cam Ward is unable to produce.

Those moves make me believe nine or 10 wins is a realistic ceiling for this team. Brian Daboll might be the biggest X-factor of them all. Creativity on the offensive side of the ball is something I have felt has been lacking in recent years, and his arrival could help unlock Tennessee's full potential.

I don't think the Titans will have enough to seriously challenge for an AFC South title in 2026, but I do believe a Wild Card berth represents the ceiling. Tennessee draws a top-heavy NFC East and an AFC North that is going through some transition, creating opportunities to steal wins against both divisions.

It won't be easy, but if the Titans are still in the playoff conversation when the calendar turns to December, that has to be considered a successful first season of the Robert Saleh era.