Calvin Ridley’s Week 10 Snap Count Makes Titans Not Trading Him Even More Confusing

Week 10 yielded a handful of promising results for the Tennessee Titans after their trade deadline decisions. The multiple draft picks speak for themselves, but keeping Tony Pollard around clearly paid off - Cam Ward threw him a touchdown. DE Jacob Martin, who was held, nabbed another sack on his way to a potentially record-setting year.

One outlier remains, however, in Calvin Ridley. The Titans' oldest WR came into this season as a veteran presence that could potentially help anchor the team's pass-catching core. It took very little time for that dream to die.

Ridley apparently wasn't moved at the deadline for the same general reason as Pollard: Ward needs as much help as he can get. But if that's the case for Ridley specifically, why did he have only four snaps yesterday against Jacksonville?

Taking a look at Ridley's underwhelming numbers

That's 7% of the total share with Carnell Tate sidelined. Ridley had no targets. Practice squad regular Xavier Restrepo had three receptions in his first extended appearance of the season. I hate to keep pressing the point, but Restrepo's three receptions in Week 10 halved Ridley's year-long total of six.

On those six receptions, Ridley has brought in just 91 yards. He has two drops on the year and, in one less game through the entirety of last season, Ridley had 17 catches. This is arguably the Titans' worst regression this year; Ridley's value has completely dissipated.

We can talk numbers all day, but they all point to the same conclusion: The Titans should've traded Calvin Ridley. Robert Saleh said today that he wants to do a better job of getting Ridley on the field, but at this rate, what's the point?

Titans holding Ridley at deadline was an avoidable mistake

There was enough noise around Ridley in the trade market that this move should've been a no-brainer. With at least a baseline interest in Ridley being paired with Tennessee's relatively low asking price, we could've seen the Titans add more draft capital and lose basically nothing on offense as a result.

This is not to say that Ridley has exhausted his usage entirely, but the WR has long lost connection with the Titans' rebuild. Holdovers from previous coaching regimes generally don't fare well as is, but Tennessee drafting over the 31-year old receiver was the final toll of the bell for his role in Nashville.

With a contract that runs through the 2027 campaign, the Ridley question will now run through the offseason and into the following year, assuming the Titans don't make a move to cut off the water before then.

This isn't a debilitating mistake, but if the Titans were willing to trade two of their best players for draft picks, it makes you wonder why they'd hold on to Ridley and reject the same prize.