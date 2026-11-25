The Tennessee Titans were one of the most active teams in NFL free agency this past offseason, as the team invested big money in premium positions, including wide receiver with Wan'Dale Robinson, defensive tackle with John Franklin-Myers, and cornerback with Alontae Taylor.

Robinson is on IR, Taylor has had perhaps the worst season of his career, and Myers was left virtually alone on the defensive line after the Jeffery Simmons trade. The outlook is bleak.

However, one signing that flew a bit under the radar was center Austin Schlottmann, whom the Titans signed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million. Schlottmann began his career with the Denver Broncos, and also had two-year stints with the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Entering 2026, Tennessee was banking on Schlottmann providing serviceable center play and helping anchor the offensive line to an improved season. So far, he's done that and has been a bright spot on a unit that has endured its fair share of ups and downs.

Austin Schlottmann is a quality Titans starter

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) addresses the media during training camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Is Schlottmann an elite interior offensive lineman? No. But the veteran has quietly been a solid piece of the Titans' offensive line and is making the case to be the starting center for another year.

Through 10 starts this season, Schlottmann has allowed just one sack and 12 quarterback pressures, earning a 64.3 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade. Though he is leaving a lot to be desired in the run game, posting a 53.2 run-blocking grade, Schlottmann is coming off his highest-graded game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

In Tennessee's 51-30 loss to Dallas on Sunday, Schlottmann surrendered one quarterback pressure, tallied an 80.3 PFF grade, including an 82.2 run-blocking mark, and didn't commit a penalty for the second straight contest. The 31-year-old is making the Titans' decision to sign him to a cheap, low-risk contract a savvy move.

Even after signing Schlottmann in March, the Titans selected Pat Coogan in the sixth round of April's draft, likely with plans to eventually hand the Indiana product the starting gig. However, if Schlottmann continues to be one of the more impactful contributors on Brian Daboll's offense, Tennessee will have to seriously consider naming him the 2027 starting center and keeping Coogan on the bench.

The Titans will look to capture their second win of the season this weekend at EverBank Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We'll see if Schlottmann can turn in another steady outing and help Tennessee get back in the win column after dropping two in a row coming out of the bye.