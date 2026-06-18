Titans C Austin Schlottmann: Likely Starting Center Lands at No. 20

Another day, another entry in our top 25 list. We've identified the first five players already, and now, we're at No. 20, which will be center Austin Schlottmann.

Schlottmann was brought in this offseason to fight for the starting center spot. Schlottmann has experience playing for Brian Daboll, so he shouldn't have a steep learning curve. Now, let me explain why I believe Schlottmann is one of the most important Titans for the 2026 season.

Why Austin Schlottmann is Important

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) gets in position during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It certainly seems like Schlottmann is on pace to land the starting center job. The team chose to make Schlottmann available to the media after OTAs, which is usually a good sign for that player's status.

As mentioned above, Schlottmann also has plenty of experience in Daboll's system. The veteran can help the other offensive linemen with the nuances of the system and be a steady veteran presence in the middle. Schlottmann earned a very solid 77 pass block grade in 2025, which ranked 4th out of 40 qualified centers in 2026.

Schlottmann is important because without him, the center spot is very questionable. The Titans have rookie Pat Coogan, but would you feel comfortable starting a sixth-round rookie at center? Andre James was also recently added, but it's been a few seasons since he was a solid starter.

Austin Schlottmann's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Jackson Slater (64) go through drills during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in Schlottmann's career, we've seen enough to know what he struggles at and what he succeeds at. Schlottman has consistently graded out better in pass protection than as a run blocker, as evidenced by his 2025 grades.

PFF gave Schlottmann a 77 pass block grade and a 69.8 run block grade. Only three centers were better than Schlottmann in pass protection last year, although, admittedly, it was a smaller sample size. The veteran has prototypical size on the interior and is versatile enough to play center and both guard spots. Another strength is his experience with Daboll's playbook. I think Schlottman could end up being a nice, reliable starter for the Titans in 2026.

Why We Have Schlottmann at No. 20

Tennessee Titans center Austin Schlottmann (51) gets in position during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Kevin Zeitler gone and a big question mark at right guard, it's important to have a veteran like Schlottmann. Schlottmann's experience in Daboll's system only adds to his importance and makes him well worth a spot in the top 25.

A good center can make a big difference, just look at the Titans when Ben Jones was on the team. Aaron Brewer, to a lesser extent, was also a solid center. Lloyd Cushenberry then struggled mightily in 2025, and as a result, the whole line, save for Peter Skoronski, underperformed as well. Schlottmann doesn't need to be great, he just needs to be average and reliable.

Even great centers don't exponentially increase their team's win totals, so I like having Schlottmann towards the back of the list. He's important enough to be on here, but there are plenty of other players who will more directly contribute to wins and losses in 2026.