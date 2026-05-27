Why Titans' Pat Coogan Could Prove to Be Late-Round Steal

In the NFL draft, teams have to hit on their early picks. Typically, you want to land a couple of immediate starters in the first three rounds of the draft.

After that point, you're hoping to find solid role players and rotational pieces. Finding starters on the final day of the draft, especially in the sixth or seventh round, is unexpected and tough to do. However, every year, there are a few guys who either fell in the draft or went undrafted, who break through and earn roles.

There's still a way to go before the 2026 season kicks off, but the Titans may have found a potential gem in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pat Coogan Could Be Among Best Value Picks in Draft

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana offensive lineman Pat Coogan (OL14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many expected the Titans to address the offensive line early in the draft, but that didn't end up happening. Instead, the Titans double-dipped near the end, taking guard Fernando Carmona in the fifth round and center Pat Coogan in the sixth.

It's a bit shocking that Coogan fell as far as he did. After all, Coogan was the starting center for the national championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers, and was statistically one of the best centers in the country. Coogan won the Rose Bowl MVP Award, becoming the first offensive lineman to do so in 80 years.

NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo identified Coogan as one of the best sixth-round picks this year.

"The Titans believe Coogan possesses the mental make-up, maturity, leadership, and toughness to become their eventual starter," said Melo. "Coogan played in consecutive National Championships with Notre Dame and Indiana. He probably won't compete for the starting gig in 2026, but don't be shocked if he's playing in the starting lineup by 2027."

In 2025, PFF gave Coogan a respectable 76.8 grade, which ranked 14th out of 307 qualified centers. More impressively, Coogan didn't allow a single sack all season and only allowed seven pressures. Finding that level of production late in the draft is rare, so don't sleep on Coogan.

The Titans signed veteran center Austin Schlottmann in free agency, and he has experience with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. As a result, Schlottmann will likely begin as the center in 2026, but don't be surprised if Coogan is the full-time starter heading into 2027.

Titans Betting on Youth Along Offensive Line

Tennessee Titans defensive back Keldric Faulk (15) and Tennessee Titans guard Fernando Carmona Jr. (66) during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 2 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, May 2, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter what happens, the Titans need their young guys along the line to step up. Coogan, Carmona, and Jackson Slater each have a chance to earn a starting gig, and at the very least, they'll be needed for depth purposes.

Also, right tackle JC Latham needs to take a step forward as well. Latham is still just 23, which is why it's silly to write him off, but he needs to be even better going forward. If Latham can do that, and Coogan really does develop into a solid starter, then all of a sudden, the Titans' offensive line could go from a weakness to a strength.