With the Tennessee Titans’ season all but over, a lot of the talk surrounding the team revolves around what they’re going to do with their plethora of draft picks that currently includes the top pick in next year’s draft.

The undisputed prize of the 2027 class is undoubtedly Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith. He’s the type of prospect who could immediately jump in and give the Titans one of the most formidable receiver tandems in the league on day one alongside WR Carnell Tate — his former college teammate. Smith is only 20 years old and is legitimately one of the true can’t-miss non-QB prospects this century.

Another possible scenario ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned this week is the possibility of the Titans having a bidding war between QB-desperate teams should they secure that top pick. That's also an appealing possibility... but what if the Titans somehow manage both?

It’s unlikely, but let’s look at how it could happen.

A trade that could achieve best of both worlds for Titans

I’ll just be honest from the start, this is not gonna be a normal trade. If I’m giving up the right to have Smith inside the building for the next decade, I’m gonna be asking for a lot.

If nobody wants to reach that price, then the Titans should have absolutely no problem staying put with their current haul of five picks in the top 70, especially when that class is headlined by arguably the safest slam dunk prospect regardless of position since DE Myles Garrett.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In most cases, the conversation wouldn’t even start without three first-round picks. Ideally, the Jets would be the trade partner since they currently have three first-rounders at their disposal. Even if they miss out on Smith in that scenario, a package that could potentially give them five first-round picks come April would be the type of move that could get this team back on track sooner rather than later.

But for the Titans to land a package of Smith plus picks, they’ll likely need to trade with a QB-desperate team that hopefully sits towards the top of the draft.

QB-needy teams that could bite the hook

The ultimate dream scenario is a team like the Dolphins or Jets ending up with the second pick and they end up falling in love with Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker to the point where they end up doing whatever it takes to make sure they get him.

That would put the Titans in a perfect scenario where they could take the best offer from the team with the second pick and still select Smith. It definitely sounds like a fever dream, but crazier things have happened.

Only time will tell how all of this will play out, but one thing is for certain, the Titans have a massive offseason ahead of them and they absolutely cannot let it go to waste. If Tennessee does end up with that first pick, the options are limitless — and it's possible a historic trade is the cherry on top.