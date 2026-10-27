JC Latham's Overlooked Breakout a Major Bright Spot in Dreadful Titans Season

After capturing their first win of the season over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, the Tennessee Titans fell back down to earth in Week 7. Head coach Robert Saleh's group fell to the Cleveland Browns 27-24 on a game-winning 32-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt.

With their latest defeat to Cleveland, Tennessee is 1-6 and back to the drawing board. It's been a rough stretch for the Titans, who are now 1-12 at home since the start of the 2025 season.

Though it's been a disappointing season in Nashville, one of the major bright spots of the year so far has been right tackle JC Latham, who is quietly building a case as one of the best right tackles in football.

JC Latham's Play is Being Overshadowed by the Titans' Dysfunction

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) reacts with offensive tackle JC Latham (55) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Tennessee's offensive line has been inconsistent in 2026, Latham has been a steady presence upfront. The 2024 No. 7 overall pick has allowed one sack and five quarterback pressures in 248 pass-blocking snaps, and has earned a 76.5 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade. Latham has also posted a 70.2 run-blocking grade and has used his imposing 6-foot-6 and 342-pound frame to be a tenacious force in the run game.

Over the last two games, Latham hasn't allowed a single quarterback pressure or committed a penalty. The 23-year-old is finally emerging as a plus starter for the Titans on the offensive line, and it's a major development for all parties.

The Titans must make a decision on Latham's fifth-year option next May, and if he maintains his high level of play, Tennessee won't think much about the choice. Latham is showcasing why he should stay in Nashville as a long-term piece and has started building his case for a lucrative contract extension.

Obviously, there's still a lot of football left to play in 2026, so it's too early for Tennessee to weigh Latham's contract situation heavily. However, it has to be on the Titans' minds with the Alabama product finally living up to his top-10 pick status.

A Week 8 road matchup against the 4-2 Cincinnati Bengals is next for the Titans. Tennessee is rapidly running out of time to turn around its season, and a loss to Cincinnati heading into the bye could set up a fire sale at the November 10 trade deadline. One player who should stay on the roster past that deadline is Latham, who is one of the few positives in another dreadful Titans campaign.