5 Titans Veterans Who Won’t Be on Next Season's Roster

The Tennessee Titans already boast the highest cap space in the league entering the 2026 offseason. Though a few more cuts couldn't hurt all the same, right?

A little money cleared up here, drama removed from the roster there, everybody wins. Now that the Super Bowl has wrapped up and Tennessee, along with the rest of the league, can fully turn their focus on next season, the churning mill of rumors has already sparked up regarding numerous potential moves.

Among money, the Titans seem aligned to move on from a handful of veterans as recently hired head coach Robert Saleh reworks the team to fit his personal vision.

Calvin Ridley, WR

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) against the Houston Texans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Ridley, having spent his last two seasons in Tennessee soaking up a retrospectively miserable $92 million contract (over four years), has fallen well behind the needle of expectation for Tennessee.

Following another year plagued by injuries, in which Ridley was overshadowed by two rookie counterparts at his position - Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike - the veteran looks to be a prime, if not surefire, cut candidate moving into the next campaign.

Tony Pollard, RB

In a vein similar to Ridley, Pollard has both struggled to play up to his potential and has a younger playmaker with more potential waiting for touches behind him on the depth chart, in Tyjae Spears.

While Pollard played more, and scored more, than Ridley this season, his 28 years of age don't bode all that well given his "on the line" performance as Tennessee looks to rebuild. Yielding just $2 million in dead cap upon a potential cut, Pollard also appears to be a safe bet for release.

Arden Key, EDGE

Key may be the most interesting candidate on this list. Not only did he openly chide the front office keeping him in place, but with recent rumors suggesting the Titans are eyeing an EDGE with their fourth overall selection in the incoming draft, the perfect storm may be coming together for Tennessee to simply wipe their hands when Key becomes a free agent in March.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

Cutting the once-highest-paid center in the NFL sounds like an outlandish move, but given Cushenberry's subpar performance this past season in attempting to protect Cam Ward - as well as the millions of dollars saved in doing so - the possibility makes a lot more sense.

Cushenberry may be the most inoffensive player on this list, but all the same, a cut makes sense, especially with both the draft and free agency market being flush with workable replacements.

L'Jarius Sneed, CB

On top of Sneed's ongoing legal troubles that resurfaced late last year, the corner simply hasn't played well in his seasoned role in Tennessee's secondary. Forcing zero turnovers or fumbles, as well as logging just 18 tackles, prior to going on the injured reserve list, the veteran score-stopper just hasn't filled the role carved out for him.

Which makes Sneed, just like everyone else on this, painfully unlikely to return to what is a Titans team trying to restore their identity under a new banner. Sometimes, addition by subtraction is part of the way forward.

And, in these cases, that couldn't be closer to the truth.

