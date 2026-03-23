Arizona Ballhawk is Catching the Titans' Eye Before NFL Draft

As the Tennessee Titans remain hard at work evaluating this year's group of prospects heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, it appears that a defensive back from the Big 12 has caught their attention.

In an exclusive interview with On SI's Justin Melo, Arizona's Treydan Stukes revealed that he has already met in-person with the Titans.

"I’ve been on a few in-person visits already, with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, and I have a few more coming up," Stukes said. "I’ve been excited to see these facilities and meet with these coaches."

The Titans made it a priority to upgrade their secondary in free agency, signing the likes of Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams, but there's still room on the roster for an incoming rookie like Stukes to come in and make an impact.

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stukes' Collegiate Career

A zero-star recruit (per 247 Sports) out of Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, Stukes walked on at the University of Arizona as a freshman in 2020 and never looked back.

After appearing in three games during his first year with the program, Stukes saw action in eight games during the 2021 campaign and posted 31 tackles with seven passes defended.

He went on to record 97 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions across 23 total games between the 2022 and 2023 seasons before a torn ACL limited him to just four contests in 2024.

Stukes received a medical redshirt and returned to the Wildcats for a sixth season in 2025. Over 10 contests, he logged four interceptions with 52 tackles and was named an AP Third Team All-American in addition to earning a First Team All-Big 12 spot.

How Stukes Could Fit with Titans

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Stukes ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash with a 1.50-second 10-yard split at the NFL Scouting Combine, both of which were among the top times for defensive backs at the event.

Stukes needs some refinement as a run defender and in man coverage from a technical perspective, plus his aggressiveness can sometimes be to his detriment.

As a physical, lengthy defender who has proven himself to be a strong playmaker and leader with above-average athleticism and the ability to excel in zone coverage, however, Stukes has plenty of traits that should appeal to the Titans, even as an older prospect.

He projects as a nickel defender at the next level, but his positional versatility is another factor that's working in his favor as the draft draws closer.

Tennessee's secondary is in a solid spot, but Stukes could make for a worthwhile selection if the organization is willing to spend a Day 2 pick on him.

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