Drafting Star Miami Pass Rusher Wouldn't Make Sense for Titans

Now that free agency is largely in the rearview mirror, the focus for the Tennessee Titans is on the NFL Draft.

Equipped with the No. 4 overall pick, the Titans patched up enough roster holes over the past few weeks to give themselves a bit more freedom in terms of the direction they go in during the first round.

With that being said, though, Tennessee should stay away from selecting an edge rusher at the beginning of Day 1. While Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. has become an increasingly popular pick in mock drafts for the team, leaving the draft with him isn't an ideal scenario, even if he is one of the more talented prospects in the class.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Does Bain to Tennessee Have Momentum?

A pair of draft analysts in CBS Sports' Pete Prisco and Todd McShay Jr. both had the Titans selecting Bain in their latest mock drafts, which is worth noting given that he hadn't really been connected to Tennessee in any meaningful manner beforehand.

Prisco's reasoning came down to the fact that Bain could fit as the final piece up front for a Titans team that already has an impressive amount of talent in that area of their roster.

"[The Titans] added some nice pieces to the defense in free agency, so this will give them a nice edge player to finalize their front four," Prisco wrote.

McShay, meanwhile, thinks general manager Mike Borgonzi's Kansas City Chiefs background could mean that he'll lean towards picking the best player available and prioritizing "premium positions" instead of taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in that spot.

"The other surprise here is Bain over David Bailey, and it comes down to fit," McShay wrote. "With Jermaine Johnson in place as the wide-9 rusher, HC Robert Saleh is looking for a nasty tone setter up front. Bain provides that physical edge setting with pass rush disruption. If Borgonzi and Saleh can look past the short arms, Bain feels like a perfect fit."

Why Picking Bain Wouldn't Be the Right Decision for Tennessee

Again, Bain is an impressive prospect who deserves to hear his name called within the top 10 picks at the absolute least.

He led a Miami defense that helped the program reach the national championship game against Indiana this past season, posting 9.5 sacks and 67 pressures along the way, per Pro Football Focus.

For as much concern as Bain's arm length has generated, he's explosive off the edge and can win with both speed and strength, making him a high-upside option that should start from the get-go.

If the Titans needed additional pass rush help, the conversation surrounding Bain's fit with them would be different. The organization acquired Jeremiah Johnson Jr. via trade from the New York Jets and signed John Franklin-Myers to a three-year, $63 million deal this offseason, though, both of whom previously played for head coach Robert Saleh.

As a result, Tennessee is already in a good spot in the trenches considering it also has Jeffery Simmons on the interior of the defensive line.

Though Bain is enticing, selecting Love or Ohio State's Sonny Styles at No. 4 would make far more sense for the Titans.

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