ASU Wide Receiver Should Be Titans' New WR1

After declaring for the NFL Draft, all eyes are on wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. The 6'2'' 200-pound wideout is a top target in the upcoming draft and is a name the Tennessee Titans specifically are keeping an eye on.

Depending on how these final three games play out, the Titans could fall to the lower half of the Top 10. They're currently projected the No. 3 pick, but that all depends on the outcome of a few scenarios.

Arizona State hasn't had a WR drafted in the Top 10 since 2003, but Tyson is well on his way to breaking that streak. If the Titans fall from the No. 3 spot, it may be a no-brainer to take Tyson off the board.

Titans Can't Overpay, But Shouldn't Pass on WR Jordyn Tyson

Jordyn Tyson in two seasons at Arizona State:



136 receptions

1,812 receiving yards

19 TDs



Has a chance to be the first Sun Devil drafted in the top 10 since Terrell Suggs in 2003. pic.twitter.com/TH7m0iOTPj — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) December 19, 2025

There are going to be quite a few wideouts in this NFL Draft, but none are as impactful as Tyson. The junior has put up stellar numbers in his two years with the Sun Devils after coming over from Colorado in 2022. Immediately, he made an impact on ASU.

Tyson recorded 75 receptions last season for 1,101 yards with ten touchdowns. This year, he has 61 catches for 711 yards with eight touchdowns. Keep in mind, he played in just nine games this year compared to the 12 he played last year.

How Tyson's physical comes back will indicate just how high the Titans are on him. He missed the entire 2023 season due to an ACL/MCL/PCL tear. Last year, he missed time due to a collarbone injury. This year, it's been a hamstring issue holding him back. Tyson is as tough as they get, but drafting him No. 3 overall feels risky.

The Sweet Spot to Land Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State star WR Jordyn Tyson has officially announced his declaration for the 2026 NFL Draft.



“Living out a dream that once started as a prayer.”



He is widely projected to be the first receiver off the board. pic.twitter.com/2nu6LbzShR — Justin LaCertosa (@LaCertosaSports) December 19, 2025

Currently, the Titans are one of three teams with just two wins. Looking at the remainder of their schedule, there's a very real possibility this team beats both the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. If they do so, they could jump to as high as No. 9.

While those wins will be easier said than done, it would feel a lot better to draft Tyson at No. 9, if he's still on the board. If Tennessee remains No. 3, they should undoubtedly prioritize a defensive player. This year, there's no wideout good enough to go in the Top 3.

At the end of the day, the Titans need a new WR1. Veteran Calvin Ridley simply isn't cutting it. Cam Ward is continuing to get better, but he's stuck throwing to a trio of fourth round picks. If somehow the Titans could get AJ Brown back, the addition of Tyson would look that much better.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿