Titans' Jeffery Simmons Breaks Silence on Home Robbery

TennesseeTitans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons experienced the scare of a lifetime when burglars broke into the Pro Bowler's home during the team's away game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

Now, Simmons has broken his silence on the incident to team reporter Jim Wyatt, expressing gratitude that only material possessions were lost.

"It made me realize that all the material things that they maybe took and all the things that happened with my house, that don't really matter to me no more," he said. "Most away games my mom goes to my house and watch my game. I'm just grateful that my mom wasn't in the house when it happened. I'm blessed, you know, my mom wasn't there, I wasn't there, none of my family was there."

Simmons, who has a team leadership role as captain, affirmed that the incident wouldn't stop him from focusing on football and being there for his teammates.

"It won't make me lose the smile on my face. I'm still joyful to be able to be here," he said.

Simmons expressed that he was thankful his mother did not follow her usual routine of watching the game at his home and described how he noticed something was amiss when he arrived home and realized his garage door was open and things were missing. He then contacted the team and the Nashville police.

Simmons thanked the police department and the Titans' team security for their work on the case, noting their swift reaction after he reported the crime. According to Simmons, video footage showed that the perpetrators looked young, likely teenagers or young adults. He described them as "lost" and discussed his community charity work with at-risk youth through his Give Em A Reason Foundation.

"That's the reason why I do so much work with my foundation," he said, getting emotional and pausing to wipe tears from his eyes. "I think when we talk about the youth, these young boys, they don't have guidance. That's the reason I try to be in the community so much."

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) is double-teamed by Jacksonville offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) and offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The foundation, which Simmons started in 2022, aims to give Nashville area children and teens the tools to succeed. For his work with the foundation, Simmons was named the Titan's Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee, though he told Wyatt that the real reward is to help the community.

"When I go and talk to our youth in these schools, you can say one thing to these kids to maybe pull them out the streets," Simmons said.

