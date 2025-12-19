Star USC WR is Perfect Draft Fit for Titans

Building this team around rookie quarterback Cam Ward is the way to go. The Tennessee Titans know that, it's just a matter of how they are going to do so.

Should the Titans indeed land the No. 3 overall pick, they're in a bit of a pickle. While there's still room to trade down, they'd need to make sure the trade makes sense and is actually helping them in years to come.

They don't want to overpay on anyone, especially wide receiver Makai Lemon. While he's worth a look, in no world should they take him at No. 3 overall. That said, they could do some maneuvering to make it happen.

Makai Lemon Is Someone Worth Keeping An Eye On

Currently, the Titans are in a tight battle with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 1 overall pick. Knowing the Giants and Raiders play each other in Week 17, it's safe to assume there's a world where Tennessee ends up at No. 2 overall. That's going off the assumption they lose their remaining three games, but there's a very real possibility they could win two of three.

Regardless, they will still have a top 10 draft pick. Fans would love to see them have the No. 1 overall pick and trade down, but there's a world where they don't need No. 1 to move down and get a player like Lemon.

Currently, ESPN's Mel Kiper has Lemon as his No. 3 wide receiver. He has Lemon as his No. 10 overall prospect, behind incredible talent like WRs Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson. That said, everyone sees things differently as ESPN's Field Yates has Lemon going No. 20 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans Need Better Receivers

My favorite thing about Makai Lemon's tape is there's a little bit of everything there:



- Catch in traffic

- YAC machine

- Burst off the LOS

- Strong route running

- Sideline/boundary work

- Strong hands at catch point



With the way things are playing out, it doesn't seem likely that the Titans would be able to get Lemon. The 5'11'' junior is coming off a stellar season with 1,156 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. While his numbers on the ground aren't stellar, he does have a pair of rushing touchdowns to account for.

To make things even more impressive, USC ran a trick play that allowed for Lemon to throw a touchdown this season. In total, he had 14 touchdowns this season. Keep in mind, he could've returned for another year but opted to declare for the NFL draft. There's no doubt Lemon is going to be a star at the next level, but it would be a bit tricky for the Titans to get in a position where they don't have to overpay.

