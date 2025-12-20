Five Candidates Named Frontrunners for Titans HC Job

With just three games remaining in the regular season, the Tennessee Titans head coaching search continues. There are so many names that have been brought up to fill their vacancy, but this NFL Insider is looking at five in particular.

The Athletics' Dianna Russini has been dialed in on the Titans search for a new head coach. According to her latest report on December 20, these five names in particular are ones to keep an eye on.

From Lou Anarumo to Jeff Hafley, it's clear the front office values a defensive guru. That said, Russini still acknowledges that Matt Nagy is a serious candidate so it's still very much up in the air as to which direction they'll end up going.

Russini Lists Six Defensive Coordinators the Titans Will Contact

Sources say the Titans are expected to reach out to Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter regarding their head coaching vacancy.



Internally, Matt Nagy is also viewed as a serious candidate. More names I’m hearing: https://t.co/D8T2743XeN pic.twitter.com/si0Hawu2Hd — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 20, 2025

This team could very much use an offensive asset to help build the team around rookie quarterback Cam Ward, but in typical Titans fashion they may look the other way. That's not to say a defensive coordinator can't help bring this team back to relevancy, but it would be an interesting approach as their contact list for current defensive coordinators is quite lengthy.

Russini listed Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Anthony Campanile, Chris Shula, Matt Burke, and Jesse Minter as names the team is planning to reach out to. That doesn't mean they'll all interview for the position, but it's great to see the Titans are keeping their options open.

That said, only a few of those names made her cut as to serious candidates the team is considering. That list of five features names that have been brought up since Brian Callahan was fired, but now a few new candidates have emerged.

The Five Names Tennessee is Dialing in On

Tennessee Titans coach Mike McCoy exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Russini, Indianapolis Colts DC Anarumo, Green Bay Packers DC Hafley, Houston Texans DC Burke, and Los Angeles Chargers DC Minter are the four names to mostly keep an eye on. The likes of Matt Burke and Jesse Minter haven't been brought up much at all during this process, so things could take quite a turn.

As for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, he still is viewed internally as a serious candidate. Things could get extremely interesting in Week 16 when he and the Chiefs come to town, though Russini notes, "NFL rules state there can't be any job discussions."

Tennessee will break that rule under no circumstance, though they'll be keeping a close eye on Nagy and will undoubtedly make him feel extremely welcome.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿