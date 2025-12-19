Titans Key LB Ruled Out Against Chiefs

A duel against the Kansas City Chiefs, in their current state, doesn’t mean quite what it has in recent years. As the Tennessee Titans prepare to host the Super Bowl-usuals this weekend in search of their first home win of the season, they’ll benefit from the absence of the team-leading personality under center in Patrick Mahomes.

With backup quarterback Gardner Minshew taking his place, the Titans' defense may enjoy a rare favorable outlook against a team that, prior to the season, would’ve had this matchup chalked up as an expected blowout. But, unfortunately for Tennessee, Kansas City isn’t the only group missing a key playmaker.

In addition to their unfortunately normal cast of recurring injuries, the Titans have just announced that linebacker Cedric Gray will miss the bout vs. the Chiefs due to a concussion. While not unexpected, the news certainly derails a bit of the excitement that a Minshew-led Chiefs team initially inspired.

Complicating Things

With 144 tackles on the year, Gray accounts for the current third-most in the league. Further, if Gray returns from injury and manages 19 more tackles before the season ends, he'll match Azeez Al-Shaiir's franchise record of 163 tackles, which was just set in 2023.

Put plainly, Tennessee being without arguably their best defender this weekend will complicate things. But head coach Mike McCoy has already announced the Titans' backup plan, showing great faith in second-year LB James Williams Sr.

"I've been waiting for this because it's a great opportunity for me to go out there and show the world what I can do," Williams said of his sudden opportunity. "Bones [special teams coordinator John Fassel] has been telling me all year to play with controlled chaos. If I play with controlled chaos, I will make plays. I just have to control myself by staying on the edge, but don't cross it."

Controlled Chaos

The term "controlled chaos," used by Williams multiple times, is the perfect way to describe what the Titans' coaching staff has managed with Gray up to this point of the season. If Williams can replicate that, even if it's only for one week, Tennessee may very well be granted a prime opportunity to grab a win at home, after all.

In the meantime, fans can only cross their arms and wait as yet another Titan joins the dreaded injured reserve list. All eyes turn to the visiting, similarly battered Chiefs for now.

