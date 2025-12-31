Titans OC Hints The End Is Near

The writing was on the wall for Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz when quarterback coach Bo Hardegree took over play-calling duties.

Once the team relieved Brian Callahan of his position as head coach, it was only a matter of time before a new head coach came in and cleared house. That's not to say it's a guarantee every coach will be gone, but more likely than not that's the direction this team is heading.

During a media appearance on December 30, Holz made sure to take it all in. Titans' ESPN Reporter, Turron Davenport, posted the fact that Holz shook everyone's hand after his final press conference of the regular season. Obviously, he knows he's on his way out.

Titans Pursuit Of A New Offensive Coordinator

#Titans OC Nick Holz shook hands with every media member after he concluded his press conference. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 30, 2025

It would be something if the Tennessee Titans were able to bring in a guy like Matt Nagy as their offensive coordinator with Mike McCarthy as the head coach, but that's sadly not a realistic scenario. Instead, they'll have to either promote a guy like Hardegree or have their new HC bring in an entirely new OC.

Holz, 41, received his first NFL OC gig courtesy of the Titans. He's only been in the role since 2024 which proved to be the worst time possible. After having to deal with Will Levis under center, he then transitioned to No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward who needed three quarters of the season before he started producing great numbers.

Whether Holz deserves the credit for Ward's performances or not is an entirely different discussion. At the end of the day, whoever the Titans hire likely won't want to keep a guy who's putting up abysmal numbers on offense and has helped produce only six wins in a two year span.

New Titans HC Will Change Everything

Titans OC Nick Holz on what he’s learned in the past two years pic.twitter.com/0538C4dxoI — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 30, 2025

Holz will get back on his feet and find a new team, or could even be demoted to a different role within the organization. It's not like Titans fans are dying to have him remain their offensive coordinator. Change is inevitable, and in this case it's beyond overdue.

Tennessee's pursuit of a new head coach will determine who they bring in with them. No one is too fixated on who will be the next offensive coordinator as that's not a problem that should be at the top of their list. Ultimately, no one has even confirmed Holz is on his way out, but his actions and body language after the presser sure indicated that was the case.

