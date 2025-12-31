Titans Must Keep An Eye On Browns HC

Rumors have begun to swirl that could see a new name attached to the Tennessee Titans search for a head coach.

They still haven't narrowed down all of their options, and that's a good thing if a guy like Kevin Stefanski becomes available. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Stefanski and the Browns relationship has quickly deteriorated.

Cleveland has their eye on Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel which could change everything. No one was too sure the status of either Stefanski or McDaniel, but now it seems like both could be heading to new teams.

If Stefanski's name is on the market, there's no reason Tennessee shouldn't bring him in for an interview. A change of scenery is greatly needed for the Browns HC who can't get anything going with the team they have. Remember, one of Tennessee's three wins came against Stefanski.

Stefanski Should Be In The Running For Titans HC

Fowler: Giants would be an ideal fit for Kevin Stefanski. pic.twitter.com/CWHyVj33O8 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 31, 2025

When it comes to experience, there aren't many candidates with more than Stefanski. He's far younger than a guy like Mike McCarthy and while he's coached in fewer games and doesn't have a Super Bowl ring, that doesn't mean he doesn't have what it takes.

Being in the right environment is everything, and Cleveland clearly isn't that. Keep in mind, Stefanski is a two time AP NFL Coach of the Year. He won both of those awards with the Browns which goes to show how talented he truly is.

After a lengthy tenure in Minnesota, Stefanski took to the Browns for their HC opening. He's been with the team since 2020 and has a career 44-56 record. Sure, that may be under .500, but it's not like a guy like Matt Nagy has much better of a record.

Titans Must Sit Back And Wait

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel could be a name to watch for the Browns’ head coaching position if both become available in the offseason, per @JFowlerESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/BxOsemnIFG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 31, 2025

At this point, there's nothing Tennessee can do. Rumors quickly surfaced that McDaniel could be the next guy in Cleveland, and it would make sense for both the Browns and Dolphins to start fresh. It's not like they'd be swapping coaches, but that isn't the worst idea either.

Even though Fowler pointed out Stefanski being a good fit with the New York Giants, that doesn't rule out the Titans. They already have plenty of names they've been keeping an eye on, this would just add another interview to their schedule. It'd be shocking if Tennessee doesn't consider Stefanski as he'd be a breath of fresh air to the franchise and would love to prove he was just put in a lose-lose situation with the Browns.

