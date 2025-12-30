Titans DC Wants Shot at Head Coach Job

With just six wins (for the time) over the last two seasons of football, the Tennessee Titans are in desperate overall position heading into their final game of the year against the Jacksonville Jaguars. As the team searches for a new head coach to lead its bevy of young talent, one member within the franchise is vying for his own opportunity in the position.

Second-year defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, speaking to the media ahead of that aforementioned final game, made a personal case for why he should be considered for the opening.

"I came here to the Tennessee Titans two years ago to see this place win," Wilson said.

Of course, under head coach Brian Callahan's disastrous regime, that vision of success was not even short-lived; it was completely non-existent.

Non-Existent Success

With Callahan at the top, Tennessee would only pull in four wins through 23 games before parting ways with the former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator. Thus far, amidst the front office turnover ahead of the franchise's next rebuild, Wilson remains.

Does Dennard Wilson feels he’s earned an interview for the #Titans head job? Does he want one?



"To see this thing go forward, that's why I came here," he continued. "I had other choices. I made a choice to come here because I believed in the team, I believed in the young men... I look at all these young men that have been here, that have grown under our watch. I want to see them have the opportunity of smiling on a daily basis."

This season, at least, Wilson has given Titans fans little to smile about with the performance of his unit. How much fault falls on his shoulders can be debated, but according to FOX Sports, Tennessee ranks just 22nd in the NFL in total defensive metrics.

Little to Smile About

Wilson's defense is allowing 346.8 yards per game on average, and has given up a total of 50 touchdowns to opposing teams this season. Both statistics favor those at the bottom of the league.

Even so, Wilson believes he deserves a shot at the Titans' current head-man vacancy on the sideline, saying, "No matter who has gone on the field, the competitive nature, and the way we've played defense, no matter the circumstances, speaks for itself."

"Your tape is your interview, and I think that with the circumstances we've had, I've interviewed well," he finished.

Whether or not Wilson ultimately gets his shot will become apparent soon enough, as the Titans are one game away from what is quickly shaping up to be their most crucial offseason in years.

