Cam Ward's Spray Chart Shows Glaring Titans Issues

Even though the Tennessee Titans came up short in San Francisco, it was yet another two touchdown game for rookie quarterback Cam Ward. That marks the second of his career, and they've both come in back-to-back weeks.

Now that Week 15 has come to an end, Ward's spray chart was released from NFL Next Gen Stats. He finished the game 18/29 for 170 yards, but there are a flew glaring issues to note.

In total, there are three issues that need to be addressed. The Titans are going to game plan differently for each team, and Ward is still a rookie, but these three things must be fixed sooner rather than later.

1. 10 of 18 Completions Were Behind Line of Scrimmage

Cam Ward averaged 3.26 seconds to throw in Week 15 against the 49ers, the longest mark of his career.

On throws over 2.5 seconds, he completed 8 of 17 passes for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Ward threw 11 passes behind the line of scrimmage against the 49ers. It's no secret that his offensive line is a mess, but this is simply unacceptable.

It's no secret that Ward has struggled to hit the deep ball, or at least do so consistently, but these passes behind the LOS aren't helping anyone. Until he gets a better O-Line and receivers that are capable of catching the ball, this won't be fixed anytime soon.

2. Ward Refuses To Throw To The Middle Of The Field

Coincidentally, the one true throw Ward made in the middle of the field resulted in a touchdown. Whether that becomes a pattern or not remains to be seen, but Ward loves to throw to his right side. That's something that'll be brought up soon enough, but it's alarming, to say the least.

Ward's deep ball completion was also the middle of the field, which is worth noting. He made four incompletions that were close to being in the middle, but each was slightly off center. Again, this doesn't all fall on him because he doesn't have receivers smart enough to stop in the open areas against zone defense.

3. Ward Heavily Focuses On His Right Side

Defenses are going to get wind of this, and when they do it isn't going to be pretty. Just about 50% of his throws went to his right which is an extremely large percentage.

Behind the LOS, Ward was pretty even throwing to either side. Once he threw the ball a few yards down the field, it usually always went to his right. In the NFL, defensive coordinators are going to be all over that and who knows how this offense will look if Ward is forced to throw past the LOS to his non-dominant side.

