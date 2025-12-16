Titans Linebacker Eyes Single-Season Record

At this point in the season, the only thing holding Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray back from making history is a concussion. The former fourth-round pick exited against the San Francisco 49ers in what was later ruled a concussion.

Prior to that, Gray had been on a roll. The 23-year-old currently has 144 tackles, a number that doesn't even seem remotely possible. Keep in mind, the next highest number is Amani Hooker's 71.

The jump Gray made from year one to year two is impressive, to say the least. He's recorded 85 solo tackles to go along with 59 assists. Not only that, but Gray has a sack, a fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.

Cedric Gray Could Break Single Season Tackle Record

Cedric Gray had another 16(!) tackles today.



Updated Titans/Oilers single season tackles leaderboard:



1 Azeez Al-Shaair 163 (2023)

2 Stephen Tulloch 160 (2010)

3 Keith Bulluck 152 (2004)

4 Al Smith 146 (1991)

T5 Keith Bulluck 144 (2006)

T5 Cedric Gray 144 (2025) pic.twitter.com/s1kVTCLmQJ — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonSk1) December 15, 2025

Just a few years ago, Azeez Al-Shaair put on a show in Tennessee with 163 tackles. That came in the 2023 season as he broke Stephen Tulloch's record of 160, which was set in 2010. Currently, Gray is tied with Keith Bulluck, who had 144 tackles in 2006.

Gray is currently averaging just over 10 tackles per game. Should he record 10 tackles in each of their last three games, he would stand at the top with 174 total tackles. With his status against the Kansas City Chiefs still up in the air, the Titans know just how important the second-year player is to their defense.

Tennessee linebacker Cedric Gray (33) sacks Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Somehow, Gray's 16 tackles against the 49ers weren't even his highest total of the season. Back in Week 4, Gray had 10 solo tackles as he finished with 17 against the Houston Texans. Also, he had 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gray's Health Remains The No. 1 Priority

Titans Injury Update:



LB Cedric Gray has a concussion and has been ruled out. — Titans PR (@TitansPR) December 15, 2025

While setting records left and right is amazing, the Titans know how important Gray is for their future. If Gray is out for a game or two, so be it. They'd rather lose those two games and preserve his long-term health, as this defense would look entirely different without him on the field.

In terms of making a jump from year one to year two, there's no one who's done it quite like Gray. This concussion is just a small bump in the road as he's been right up there with Jeffery Simmons in terms of difference-making players this season.

The Titans had no plans on trading Gray, and for good reason. Even if Gray wasn't on this abysmal defense in Tennessee, there's no doubt he'd still be making these types of plays on a weekly basis. Just two years into his career, he's already that good.

