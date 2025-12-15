Titans Rookie TE Smashes Franchise Record

When it comes to the Tennessee Titans offense, rookies run the show. Quarterback Cam Ward finds himself throwing to a trio of fourth round picks that includes wide receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor along with tight end Gunnar Helm.

Even with fellow TE Chig Okonkwo on the team, Helm has proven himself these past few weeks. His touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers spoke volumes, and that proved to be a record breaking game for the former Texas Longhorn.

Helm broke former Longhorns' Bo Sciafe's record for the most receptions in franchise history for a rookie tight end. Helm currently has 41 receptions for 347 yards, and it's important to note there are still three games remaining.

Gunnar Helm Could Create An Unbreakable Record

While he's played seven more games than WR Calvin Ridley, Helm finally passed him up in terms of receiving yards. The Titans didn't seem to be using the 23-year-old much, but there's no doubt he's come out of his shell these past few weeks.

With the Titans offense continuing to look better under Ward, Helm is someone who's greatly benefited from that. He hauled in his second career touchdown in Week 15 as he has three more weeks to keep expanding on the rookie TE reception record.

Of Helm's 41 receptions, 21 of those have come in the last five games. Helm has 23+ yards in all but one of those games. Shockingly, he was held to one reception for eight yards in the team's 31-29 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Cam Ward Loves His Tight Ends

With Okonkwo's contract being up after this season, there's been a ton of discussion as to how the team is going to handle that. His run-blocking is horrible, and that's one of the main reasons fans have decided it would be best for the team to move on.

That said, two of the Titans' top three receivers are tight ends. Okonkwo leads the way with 459 yards and Helm is third with his 347. Other than Ayomanor, tight ends are clearly the focal point of this offense.

Helm will only continue to get better throughout the years, and that's a scary thought for NFL defenses. He has three games left in his rookie campaign to finish on a high note, something he should have no issue doing. As long as Ward is under center, he's going to keep using his tight ends as Helm is becoming a clear favorite target of his.

