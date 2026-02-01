Titans DC Search Remains Open-Ended
The Tennessee Titans have had one of the busiest weeks in recent franchise history. Not only was Robert Saleh hired as head coach (and then introduced in a press conference), but the staff went on to bring on numerous additional coaches, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.
The main role that remains for Tennessee is the team's defensive coordinator spot, for which unusually little traction has taken hold in light of the rest of the Titans' staff signees.
With the constant, league-wide coaching search nearing a final full close, the subsequent scramble for coordinators and assistants is expected to "ramp up and wrap up shortly," according to Easton Freeze.
Ramp Up, Wrap Up
What's more? "Robert Saleh's new staff has their first official day of work tomorrow," Freeze continued. "While the full group may not be in attendance or officially signed just yet—most notably DC—it won’t be that way for long."
Among much intrigue in Freeze's post, just one day ahead of Saleh's crew reporting for duty, the DC position once again stands out as one in dire need of being filled.
Regardless of Saleh calling the plays on that side of the ball himself, having a coordinator in place who can pull the lesser defensive strings is still crucial in ensuring that Saleh himself can.
A New Name Emerging
While a few specific names came up early in the process for Tennessee, the latest addition - suggested by Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer - both makes sense given the circumstances of his own position, as well as Tennessee's. Enter: Gus Bradley.
After narrowly missing out on the San Francisco 49ers DC opening (which only came open due to Saleh leaving to take the Titans HC job), Bradley now looks to be in play for one of the more appealing positions left in the field.
Having made a name for himself play-calling for the legendary "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks from 2009-12, Bradley has since worked around the league as a trusted assistant and well-known defensive mind. Not only that, but Saleh worked under Bradley at the end of his time in Seattle, and the two would cross paths again in both Jacksonville and San Francisco.
His steely experience when it comes to stopping scorers would pair ideally with Saleh's more modern sensibilities from the HC chair. Tennessee could always falter to those other, aforementioned options so long as they remain open, but Bradley is likely the most qualified candidate left without a contract.
If the Titans have a shot to pull that off - whether before or after the team's staff reports - it's an "all-in" sort of hire.
