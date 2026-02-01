Titans DC Search Remains Open-Ended

The Tennessee Titans have had one of the busiest weeks in recent franchise history. Not only was Robert Saleh hired as head coach (and then introduced in a press conference), but the staff went on to bring on numerous additional coaches, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.

The main role that remains for Tennessee is the team's defensive coordinator spot, for which unusually little traction has taken hold in light of the rest of the Titans' staff signees.

With the constant, league-wide coaching search nearing a final full close, the subsequent scramble for coordinators and assistants is expected to "ramp up and wrap up shortly," according to Easton Freeze.

Ramp Up, Wrap Up

What's more? "Robert Saleh's new staff has their first official day of work tomorrow," Freeze continued. "While the full group may not be in attendance or officially signed just yet—most notably DC—it won’t be that way for long."

With the head coaching carousel finally coming to a stop, expect the coordinator and assistant wars to ramp up and wrap up shortly too.



Robert Saleh’s new staff has their first official day of work tomorrow. While the full group may not be in attendance or officially signed just… — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) February 1, 2026

Among much intrigue in Freeze's post, just one day ahead of Saleh's crew reporting for duty, the DC position once again stands out as one in dire need of being filled.

Regardless of Saleh calling the plays on that side of the ball himself, having a coordinator in place who can pull the lesser defensive strings is still crucial in ensuring that Saleh himself can.

A New Name Emerging

While a few specific names came up early in the process for Tennessee, the latest addition - suggested by Senior NFL Reporter Albert Breer - both makes sense given the circumstances of his own position, as well as Tennessee's. Enter: Gus Bradley.

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After narrowly missing out on the San Francisco 49ers DC opening (which only came open due to Saleh leaving to take the Titans HC job), Bradley now looks to be in play for one of the more appealing positions left in the field.

This swung the door open for the Niners to land Raheem Morris as their new defensive coordinator. Kyle Shanahan and Morris are very, very close.



Gus Bradley was also a consideration for 49ers DC.



Bradley could be in play to go to the Titans now. https://t.co/hzVHXwxFOu — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2026

Having made a name for himself play-calling for the legendary "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks from 2009-12, Bradley has since worked around the league as a trusted assistant and well-known defensive mind. Not only that, but Saleh worked under Bradley at the end of his time in Seattle, and the two would cross paths again in both Jacksonville and San Francisco.

His steely experience when it comes to stopping scorers would pair ideally with Saleh's more modern sensibilities from the HC chair. Tennessee could always falter to those other, aforementioned options so long as they remain open, but Bradley is likely the most qualified candidate left without a contract.

If the Titans have a shot to pull that off - whether before or after the team's staff reports - it's an "all-in" sort of hire.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!