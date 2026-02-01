Titans New HC Believes Organization is Built For a Championship

Robert Saleh has now officially stepped behind the wheel for the Tennessee Titans. Following the disastrous Brian Callahan era, which ended prematurely and gave way to the majority of the 2025-26 season behind played without a tenured head coach, it wasn't going to be outlandishly difficult to satisfy Titans fans who, at this point, would likely be happy to compete.

But given Saleh's immediate success in filling out an additional staff - highlighted by the team bringing Brian Daboll on as offensive coordinator, among many big-name suitors - the Titans appear on-track to do more than simply compete. Saleh wants to win now.

And, according to him, the team and franchise are in the proper state to do so without wasting any time. Prior to taking the Titans job, Saleh apparently did his own background checking. What he found not only led him to accept it, but to set the bar sky-high for his time in Tennessee.

A Double-Edged Choice

"Shamelessly, I probably did as much research on this organization and the people, the leadership committee in this organization, than they did on me," Saleh said in his introductory press conference, emphasizing the rigor of his own selection process, similar to the one that drew Tennessee to him in the first place.

"Did a ton of research on everything I could... what I found is that the people here are unbelievable. Getting a chance to meet everybody in person was an affirmation to what I had already heard," he continued.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm a firm believer that people win championships, and this organization is built to win a championship because of the people... that, first and foremost, is what drew me close to this organization.

Saleh Wants to Be in Nashville

Saleh, who promised a Super Bowl in what was essentially the same breath, has been refreshingly bold in his few days in Nashville. Not only in the moves he's made within his staff and regarding what he expects from the team, but also about just how much he wanted the job in the first place.

Following two low-win seasons chock-full of embarrasment and questions about the future, having a highly-touted coaching candidate choose Tennessee says everything about the franchise's undeniable potential in spite of recent struggles.

Firing Mike Vrabel still doesn't sit well with most, but with Saleh taking the reins, Titans fans have a little more breathing room regarding their team's current state. Things are looking up once again.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!