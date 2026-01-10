Grading Every Coach Titans Have Interviewed So Far

The Tennessee Titans know they have their hands full, but that's not a bad thing with a head coaching vacancy.

Everyone with power has done their due-diligence to make sure they interview as many qualified candidates as possible. Some are more serious than others, but that doesn't mean their plans can't change.

With so many head coach openings around the league, Tennessee knows they need to act quick. They're trying to get as many people in as possible, and that's a great strategy with so many teams competing for a few top names.

Titans Interim Head Coach Mike McCoy

#Titans HC Interview Schedule is below:



- Names in bold means that the interview date is set

- Names with strikethrough means interview is complete

- Names w/ no formatting have no date set



Also, v5.0 of the Potential HC Candidate List & earliest availability

Sorry McCoy, but this job simply isn't for you. Titans fans will appreciate how he turned the team around down the stretch, but he's nowhere near qualified enough or as intriguing of a name as some of these other candidates.

Grade: D

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Joseph is one of the most intriguing hires on the market. Tennessee faced him in Week 1 and he didn't allow a touchdown. The Broncos are in a great spot, with most of the credit going to Joseph. He should undoubtedly be at the top of the Titans list.

Grade: A

Colts DC Lou Anarumo

It seems like there are better options out there, but Anarumo is still getting a ton of attention. If every other domino doesn't fall the Titans way, he certainly wouldn't be the worst option, just is far from the top of the list.

Grade: B-

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo

This one seemed to come out of nowhere and it's quite odd they interviewed both of the Chiefs coordinators on the same day. If the 2025 any indication of what Spagnuolo brings to the table, it wasn't a great audition tape. He shouldn't be near the top of their list at all, even knowing his past history.

Grade: C

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Everybody has their opinions on Nagy but at least he has experience being a head coach. The Chiefs dynasty seems to be over, and Nagy is ready to get a second chance. Tennessee shouldn't have him as their top priority, but it's hard to look past what he did in Kansas City.

Grade: B

Former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett

In no world should the Titans have ever wasted their time on this man. He was never going to be a serious candidate, and it just feels like a favor that was long overdue. No other team is going to interview Garrett, and there's a reason for that.

Grade: F

Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski is being interviewed at the time of writing and he's by far the most intriguing candidate to date. There are others the team has yet to interview yet, but the Titans would love to make sure he doesn't leave their facilities without signing a contract.

Grade: A

