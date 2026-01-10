John Harbaugh Hinting at Titans Interest

While it's important for Tennessee Titans fans not to get their hopes up, there's a shot they could bring in John Harbaugh.

The critically acclaimed head coach was shocked when the Baltimore Ravens decided to go their separate way, but that's a decision that has been brewing behind the scenes for quite some time.

Harbaugh is on the market for the first time since 2008 and the Titans have a shot at bringing in a former Super Bowl Champion and AP NFL Coach of the Year.

There aren't many coaches out there with as much experience as Harbaugh. His 193-124 overall record speaks for itself, and now he's taken a special liking to Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

Dianna Russini on Harbaugh's Interest in Ward

John Harbaugh is spending today and the next few days watching film specifically on quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. He’s also been in contact with team decision makers, while continuing to communicate with potential members of his own coaching staff. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 10, 2026

"John Harbaugh is spending today and the next few days watching film specifically on quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward," Russini said. "He’s also been in contact with team decision makers, while continuing to communicate with potential members of his own coaching staff.

Everyone knew Harbaugh wasn't going to be taking interviews this week, but as of January 12 it seems like he's fair game. No exact interviews or dates have been set, but this information from The Athletic's NFL reporter is news to Titans fans ears.

Harbaugh has a chance to bring tons of experience to the Titans and their soon to be second-year-quarterback. While Russini also mentioned Jaxson Dart and the Giants, it's incredible to hear the Titans even in the same conversation as some of the other top coaching jobs in the league.

Harbaugh to the Titans?

On John Harbaugh—no interviews this weekend, he'll start this coming week. Sources say 6 teams reached out right away, Miami made it 7 last night. He won't interview with them all.



So I'd see the realistic landing spots, as of now, as the Giants, Dolphins, Titans and Falcons. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2026

With plenty of interviews already scheduled with numerous other coaches, Harbaugh should be far and away their top priority. Nothing against Mike McCarthy or Mike McDaniel who are also top candidates, but bringing in the 63-year-old who's fresh off a nearly 20 year stint with the Ravens would be delightful.

Harbaugh still has plenty left in the tank, and a change of scenery was all he needed. Ward showed signs of greatness in year one, but now he's dealing with a shoulder injury that could change things in the future.

Obviously, the jury is still out on his injury. It doesn't seem to have any long-term affects, and that's something Harbaugh would love to work on with the Miami graduate. Those two together sound like money, and the Titans have plenty of upside when it comes to the 2026 season even though their in an incredibly tough division.

