Titans Request Head Coach Interview With Chargers DC

The Tennessee Titans have been in the market for a new permanent head coach since firing Brian Callahan, and now they're looking west. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans have reached out to the Los Angeles Chargers to request an interview with defensive coordinator Jess Minter.

The Titans have requested interviews with Rams DC Chris Shula and Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2026

Minter, 42, is just one name in a long list of possible coaching candidates the Titans have requested to interview. Tennessee also requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams DC Chris Shula, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Pittsburgh Steelers OC (and former Titans OC) Arthur Smith and both the Kansas City Chiefs offensive and defensive coordinators, to name a few.

So far, six NFL teams have fired their head coaches, and competition for the best of the best will be stiff. General manager Mike Borgonzi told the Associated Press that he is on no particular timeline to find the team's next HC and that he wants to find one who will last.

"We need a leader that's going to show up here every day here to work and really just instill that belief and instill the attention to detail, the accountability piece that we need here and the unity piece to bring everything together here in this organization," he said.

Jesse Minter Looking Ahead to Playoff Challenge, Not Titans HC Seat

While Minter acknowledged that head coach is any coordinator's dream job, he also affirmed that he's more focused on unseating the New England Patriots in the Chargers AFC Wild Card game this weekend.

“I think anybody in the profession that’s a competitor, eventually you want to have that opportunity,” Minter said. “But right now, you’re playing the No. 2 seed Patriots. They’re 14-3, MVP-caliber quarterback … It’s easy to maintain your focus when you have that challenge.”

Minter has also been strongly tied to the vacant head coaching seat with the Baltimore Ravens, who fired long time coach John Harbaugh after a brutal regular season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Minter currently serves under John's brother Jim Harbaugh, whom he followed from the University of Michigan to Los Angeles.

Despite a coaching resume that goes back 20 years to Notre Dame, Minter has never served as full time head coach at any level. In 2023, after Michigan suspended Jim Harbaugh for three games, Minter was tapped as interim head coach for one game and secured a win against the Eastern Carolina Pirates.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!