Jeffery Simmons Doesn’t Hold Back On Titans Losing Streak
An NFL team being 1-9 isn't going to sit well with any player. For Tennessee Titans Jeffery Simmons, he's grown beyond tired of the team's losing ways. After falling to the Houston Texans, 16-13, they have now lost five straight.
Even after their Bye week, the Titans didn't have enough in the tank to hang with the Texans for 60 minutes. They led at halftime, but their offense remained lackluster as this Tennessee team continues to sit at the bottom of the league.
Jeffery Simmons Comments On The Loss
It's one thing to think it, but it's another to say it. Simmons didn't hold back after the team's loss to the Texans, one that was a much needed wake-up call to this Titans team. It's not like they were guaranteed to win or anything, but everything was in their favor playing a sub-par team at home coming off the Bye.
Not only that, but Houston didn't even have their starting quarterback. Rookie QB Cam Ward put up only 13 points as the Titans have scored 20 or less in all but one of their games. Unsurprisingly, the game in which they scored more than 20 points is the only game they won.
Simmons spoke, "Say what we want, but I mean, 3-and-out, 3-and-out, 3-and-out ... We gotta be better. I'm tired of sugarcoating it, I'm tired of sugarcoating it. We need to be better. Especially at home."
The "especially at home" part is key. This extended the Titans losing streak at Nissan Stadium, a losing streak that now sits at nine games. They haven't won at Nissan Stadium since November 3, 2024.
Simmons Puts The Team On Blast
"We're not playing good team football right now, and it's showing," Simmons continued. "Mike [McCoy] said it at practice on Friday; we had freaking four false starts Friday. We're playing at home, we shouldn't have that many false starts.
I don't care. I'm tired of tabled feelings, I'm tired of losing."
Tennessee has two more home games before they play at Cleveland and San Francisco. Seattle and Jacksonville won't be easy opponents, but the Titans have two more chances to prove that they can end their disastrous losing streak.
""We're grown men, everybody has a job, and we need to attack this game and attack it every day with a better attitude. We need to play better football as a team," Simmons said.
He also mentioned protecting Ward, something that the Titans have failed to do this season. The Miami graduate has been sacked an astonishing 41 times, which includes the three times he was brought down against Houston.
