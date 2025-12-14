Late Injury Designation Changes Titans Outlook vs. 49ers
For the first time this year, Christian McCaffrey is questionable. While no one is ever rooting for an injury, CMC's back issues could be the shining light in the Tennessee Titans' quest for back-to-back wins.
McCaffrey has been stellar all year long and has been arguably the healthiest of his entire career. The 29-year-old leads the team in rushing and receiving, so losing him would be something the 49ers don't even want to consider.
Currently dealing with a back issue, the former No. 8 overall pick is still expected to play. There are no guarantees, but all signs are pointing towards CMC suiting up against the Titans.
Titans Must Take Advantage Of CMC News
Injuries are no stranger to CMC, as sad as it is to say. The former Carolina Panther played just four games for the 49ers last season after doing everything in his power to remain healthy from 2022-23.
Even with all of his rushing and receiving yards, McCaffrey is somehow still behind Titans rookie Chimere Dike for all-purpose yards. Special teams certainly help his case, but it'll be a fun duel to see those two try to finish with more yards than the other.
Knowing he's dealing with a back issue, there's a very real chance CMC could be on a snap count. Depending on how he's feeling when he gets to Levi's Stadium, the Titans know their only chance is to shut him down and make sure no one is able to fill his void.
Titans Desperate For Another Win
With four games remaining on the schedule, Tennessee is desperate to at least finish with the same record as it had last year. There's a chance they could win a pair of games and finish the season with four wins, but they know they can't get ahead of themselves.
On paper, Tennessee has no business beating this 49ers team. Even though they're 9-4, that's only good for third place in the NFC West. Keep in mind, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a one-game lead in the AFC South and they are 9-4.
It doesn't feel right to say the Titans' only chance of winning would be if CMC doesn't play, but they've shown time and time again they're nowhere near ready to compete with these players. Jonathan Taylor exploited them in two games this season, and while their run defense has been great these past two weeks, their opposition was nowhere near as dominant as the one and only Christian McCaffrey.
