Rumor: Titans New Logo Leaked Through Merchandise

The Tennessee Titans hiring head coach Robert Saleh marks the start of a hopeful, positive turn for the team. With a different leader come different (higher expectations), and that goes for anyone else on the staff or the team, too.

Sometimes, with a different leader also comes a different look. If a recent bit of breaking news turns out to be true - and a leak comes to fruition - the Titans are completely revamping under Saleh, including their visual identity.

A number of Titans-related X (Twitter) accounts took to social media to share the leaked product around, and while the image of the logo remains online, Fanatics has taken down the original listing that sported it since the online noise was initiated.

Looks Beyond a Leak

The plush football itself remains on their site for other teams, indicating potentially having posted the Titans' version too soon. With sites already having discounted Titans jerseys at the end of the year, as well as persistent rumors that a reboot was coming, this may be more than a simple speculative leak.

Did Fanatics leak the new Titans logo? 👀



(h/t to ryangarrettxo on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/fFQtYDL6DS — 2nd & Victory (@2ndandVictory) February 14, 2026

While nothing is set in stone, the evidence surely seems to suggest that this is indeed going to be Tennessee's new look, at least to some degree. If that does turn out to be the case, the team deciding to turn back the clock in the way of colors and aesthetics couldn't come at a better time.

To move forward, the Titans must go back.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Going Back to Move Forward

The last time the Titans pushed a full rebrand was 1999, when they officially embraced their move to Tennessee (from Houston). That was also one year before the team made their lone Super Bowl appearance in 2000.

While the well-known "navy and flames" logo has defined a team with sporadic successes, it's been far too long without anything concrete for pride to be taken in that look anymore. With a new HC and staff and roster changes likely to follow suit, too, Tennessee making the change now gives everyone involved a chance to fight under a refreshed banner.

With the old (new) look defined by light blue hues and deep reds, if it happens, the baggage of more recent failures and struggles is rid, along with the aforementioned updated palette. Saleh and company can start anew, if the leak is to be believed, a look owed entirely to the franchise's deep historic roots.

It'll probably be a while still before anything is known for sure, but the Titans moving this direction would both make sense and give fans an additional layer of excitement to bolster an already enticing 2026-27 season.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!