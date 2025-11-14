More Details Emerge on Indictment of Titans' L'Jarius Sneed
Last week, amongst the fray of the Tennessee Titans many issues and struggles on the field, the franchise came face-to-face with a personnel issue beyond it; not only that, but it took place in an entirely different state. L'Jarius Sneed, ne of the team's go-to defensive veterans, in spite of injuries that have kept his playing time limited to spurts, was indicted in Texas on an issue stemming back to the final month of last year.
Prior Issues
On December 6, 2024, cornerback Sneed and Tekonzae Warmek Williams — who is said to be Sneed's personal assistant -— were each indicted for allegedly firing a weapon at a car dealership in the Lone Star State. While Sneed claimed to Titans' Paul Kuharsky that is he no longer affiliated with Williams, his plea only appears less and less likely in light of consistent new information. The latest of which is perhaps the most telling.
As the Titans division duel with the Houston Texas (ironically enough) approaches this weekend, a new break regarding Sneed's situation has hit the news waves. Reportedly, just minutes prior to the aforementioned alleged shooting, surveillance video captured the CB driving in a car in the immediate relevant area.
The Footage
In an article by AP Pro Football writer Teresa Walker, it is stated that Sneed "can be seen getting out of the Lamborghini, then using crutches to walk past the men [who were shot at] and up stairs into the dealership at 3:22 p.m. on that date. Sneed walks out about a minute later in the video."
Further, Sneed "also can be seen in separate surveillance video at a gas station at the same time as the two men. In the video, Sneed walks in from a gas pump, goes to a register and then walks back to the same car when Christian Nshimiyimana and Avi Ahmed were inside."
"Detectives also confirmed Sneed’s identity from surveillance video from several locations," Walker said.
How this instance will impact the Titans' defensive secondary means very little; not only because the team has gone so long without him in the rotation already, but because the severity of the issue, and the mounting negative evidence within it, suggests that the team may be better off entirely regardless of the impending resolution.
With new evidence unfolding on a daily basis, it'll likely be a while before Tennessee knows Sneed's future either way. All that can be done now is to assume that he won't return on focus on winning with what remains.
