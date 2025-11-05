Titans in Familiar Place in NFL Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are 1-8 going into their Week 10 bye, which is tied for the worst record in the NFL.
Unsurprisingly, the team with the worst record in the league also has the worst spot in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings at No. 32.
"The Titans' overall effort and execution against the Chargers was better than we've seen in most of their games this season, but the offensive struggles continued," Edholm wrote.
"A pick-six and punt-return TD from the defense and special teams provided 14 of Tennessee's 20 points Sunday. Offensive penalties killed the Titans early on.was sacked four times and completed just four of his 11 first-half passes.
"Tennessee found some rhythm after halftime but was stopped on goal-to-go from the 1-yard line and never really threatened to steal the game. The next head coach will have an intriguing talent in Ward, but it's clear he will need more help and a better direction offensively after what's been a frustrating rookie season so far."
Titans Still Bottoming in NFL Power Rankings
The Titans sit just behind other one-win teams in the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, who round out the bottom three in the league.
It looks like the race for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will come down to those three teams, but the Titans have some competition.
The Saints are starting second-round rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who appears to just be keeping the seat warm for whoever is the next franchise signal caller to be a top pick in the draft in 2026. Meanwhile, the Jets are jettisoning all of their best players, including cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in hopes of building for the future.
The dead weight is sinking to the bottom of the ocean and the Titans are right there with the heaviest. During the bye week, the Titans will look for ways in which they can float a little closer to the top, but they won't go much further.
Out of the team's final eight opponents, five of them have winning records going into Week 10. One of the teams with a losing record, the Houston Texans, is their next opponent after the bye, but the AFC South rival obliterated the Titans 26-0 back in Week 4 and are still fighting with faint hope of making the playoffs.
Winnable games come against the aforementioned Saints and Cleveland Browns, but it will be a dogfight to come out of either matchup on top.
